Eastern Shore state of city 2023

(Left to Right) Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan, Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune and Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan spoke at the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce's state of the cities breakfast on Wednesday morning.

The mayors of Daphne, Fairhope and Spanish Fort reported their cities’ highlights from 2022 and their plans to prepare for further growth in 2023 at the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce’s state of the cities breakfast on Wednesday morning.

From encouraging recreation with new pickleball courts and renovated parks, to completing improved road and drainage projects, all three mayors spoke about updating their cities to meet the needs of longtime residents and a steady stream of newcomers.

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

