The mayors of Daphne, Fairhope and Spanish Fort reported their cities’ highlights from 2022 and their plans to prepare for further growth in 2023 at the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce’s state of the cities breakfast on Wednesday morning.
From encouraging recreation with new pickleball courts and renovated parks, to completing improved road and drainage projects, all three mayors spoke about updating their cities to meet the needs of longtime residents and a steady stream of newcomers.
Daphne
“We’ve got a ton of things going on in the city, and we’re just very fortunate to be as prosperous as we’ve been,” Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune said.
Streets along the city’s bayfront behind Publix will be improved, along with on-street parking and underground utilities to draw more business and traffic to the area. Daphne’s downtown will be similarly revamped thanks to an $800,000 engineering contract authorized by the City Council last night.
“We’ll take the middle lane out, have on-street parking; very similar to Fairhope,” LeJeune said. “We’ll slow the traffic down, have sidewalks on both sides, and then, of course, put our utilities underground, which is a huge thing everyone has asked for.”
A $1.6 million grant for turf infields at the Daphne Sports Complex will help drive sports tourism, he said, and six new courts will join the city’s existing pickleball facilities along Main Street.
“As we grow and continue to grow, [infrastructure] definitely becomes a major issue,” he said. “So, over this year and next year, we’ll be spending about $2 million in infrastructure stormwater repair.”
LeJeune added the city will also work to shut down the ability to cross traffic from the Chick-fil-A along Highway 98, to reduce the risk of traffic accidents in the area, which many in the room applauded. Road repavings will take place across the city for $1 million, along with sidewalk improvements costing $500,000.
Fairhope
In 2022, Mayor Sherry Sullivan said Fairhope issued 2,952 permits for a variety of projects at a total value of $290 million. She added the $130 million municipal budget – passed months ahead of schedule in September – included $43 million for utility system upgrades and created 37 new jobs.
The city’s electric system saw two old substations replaced with two new ones. Sullivan said new turn lanes opened at the intersection of Twin Beech Road and Highway 98 and Gayfer Avenue and Highway 98 last year, and more road improvements are on the way.
“We’re going to continue to have these traffic improvement projects as long as our communities continue to grow,” Sullivan said.
Fairhope has $25 million heading toward a handful of water and wastewater initiatives.
In addition to four new baseball fields probably opening near the city’s recreation center, six pickleball courts, a new 18-hole disc golf course and maintenance upgrades across the park system, progress continues to be made with Fairhope’s 108-acre Triangle property.
“We did get a GOMESA grant for almost $1 million, and we’re starting to put trails, an outdoor classroom and other amenities on that property,” Sullivan said of the pine forest near the city’s entrance. “You'll start seeing that by the end of the year.”
She expressed confidence Fairhope could continue starting and finishing projects that will improve residents’ lives despite ongoing supply chain and staffing issues.
Spanish Fort
Though his city is much smaller and does not have as vast as budget as “our two neighbors in the south,” Mayor Mike McMillan said Spanish Fort has been able to fund many park and infrastructure improvements in the past year.
A state grant of $8.5 million purchased 144 acres of property at Cypress Point for a new “family friendly” park with trails and kayak launches north of town.
“And just like in Fairhope and Daphne, pickleball has hit Spanish Fort,” McMillan said, explaining the city’s plan to build new courts in the Container Park on a piece of property deeded to the city.
More baseball and soccer fields are coming to Integrity Park, and a “major revamp” of the 16-year-old Spirit Park worth $800,000 should be completed by spring.
By the end of February, McMillan said Eastern Shore Boulevard should be a “brand new road.” Spanish Fort put $3.9 million up to completely redo the stretch of road near the Eastern Shore Center, and he added the project did not use city funds.
A new “Focus for the Future” initiative aims to see the construction of a new fire station near city hall and another station along the city’s northeastern border to meet the challenges of continued growth.
Supply chain issues have prevented Spanish Fort from completing its work improving Highway 31, but McMillan said the project will be finished as soon as the lights arrive.
“I can’t wait to light up 31 and see those 156 LED lights light up,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.