A Texas man who uses roughly two dozen false names on TikTok is wanted for conning women in Baldwin County and other communities in southern states.
Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber told Lagniappe his department, the Daphne Police Department and others suspect Brenton Fillers – who has a professional golf record and six criminal histories – of stealing money and vehicles from a woman in Spanish Fort and a woman in Daphne.
“He’s prolific,” he said. “He jumps from one female to the next one.”
Both individuals told police Fillers connected with them in the last few months on social media to start a relationship. A woman in Spanish Fort said she picked him up from the airport in Mobile and he was gone with her car in a week. Another woman in Daphne said he robbed her of her ATM cards before flying out of town after the first incident.
While investigating the reports, Barber said police used facial recognition technology on selfies Fillers took with the women and identified him. Texas issued a nationwide extradition warrant for his arrest for sexually assaulting a minor, and Spanish Fort issued a warrant for his arrest for stealing vehicles.
Police in Tennessee even reached out to the Spanish Fort Police Department to let them know they were working the case, too.
The goal, Barber said, is to drum up interest in the case so police anywhere in the nation can follow up on reports and arrest Fillers on the Texas warrant.
“Someone is going to know where he is right now,” Barber said. “I have no doubt he is with another woman under a different name.”
Anyone with information on Fillers should contact their local police department.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
