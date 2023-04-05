As the current school year begins to slow down ahead of spring break for Mobile County Public Schools, one thing not decelerating is the amount of traffic flowing in and out of Mobile County schools. And one local education official is voicing her concerns about the lack of appropriate personnel tasked with ensuring students, buses and everyday travelers pass through without incident.
Erika Hughes serves as the interim president of Mobile County’s faction of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and said she believes with the amount of traffic at Denton Magnet School and Davidson High School, there is a need for more crossing guards to help direct vehicles going up and down roads crossed by students every day.
Hughes said while there is one crossing guard on duty for Denton, she believes another is needed to prevent any incidents in the future.
“It could be a tragic accident for the child crossing the road or someone in the community driving on the road or someone on the bus,” Hughes said.
Originally brought to her attention by an AFT member who frequently travels in the area, Hughes said, while she’s worried about the safety of all passing through the area, one of her primary concerns is for bus drivers having to navigate the traffic while managing to keep students on board safe.
“The bus driver is obviously the one in charge and the one that’s liable because they’re the ones operating the bus that’s full of students,” Hughes said. “When they cannot safely exit the parking lot, not only to oncoming traffic, but hundreds of kids crossing the road, they could have a car or a child in their blindspot and not see them and a tragic accident could happen. In the end, the bus driver is going to be held liable because they’re the ones operating the bus. It’s not their fault the city has not put someone at that intersection.”
Hughes said she has been in contact with the Mobile Police Department (MPD) as their traffic unit handles crossing guard assignments. However, she said she feels as though her comments and concerns haven’t truly been heard despite bringing them to light weeks ago.
“If we are truly here for what is best for students and their safety, then this needs to be addressed,” Hughes said. “And the fact we’ve been working on this for weeks and it’s fallen on deaf ears, something needs to be done.”
Lagniappe reached out to MPD Cpl. Katrina Frazier, who confirmed Davidson does not currently have a crossing guard and said the reason is due to staffing issues.
“After reaching out to our traffic unit, they informed me that a traffic guard is currently assigned to Denton Middle School,” Frazier said via email. “However, I regret to inform you that we are presently experiencing a personnel shortage, and therefore, we do not have a school guard assigned to Davidson High School at the moment.”
Frazier said the department currently has 22 vacant community resource officer positions and is “urgently” looking to fill them. She added the department realizes the importance of having a guard at Davidson High School and as soon as the positions are filled, guards will be assigned to areas where they are needed.
Hughes said she brought up the idea of a patrol officer serving as sort of an interim crossing guard to the department. However, Frazier said, the personnel shortages are affecting every unit and are not currently able to assign officers to traffic duty.
“We are currently experiencing a shortage of personnel within our department, and this is affecting all areas of our operations,” Frazier said. “Unfortunately, we do not have the manpower to assign an officer from patrol duty to cover a school traffic assignment at this time.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022.
