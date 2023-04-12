Emergency plans, resource officers, increased video surveillance and technology monitoring are just a few of the ways school systems across the country are attempting to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to providing a safe learning environment for students and faculty.
And officials with Alabama’s largest public school system are doing their own homework on how they can improve measures to keep institutions secure.
Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) Director of Security and Safety Andy Gatewood sat down with Lagniappe to discuss some of the ongoing efforts to implement new plans and technology into schools under his purview.
One of the more common measures taken in recent years has been the increased presence of school resource officers (SROs) in schools.
According to Gatewood, the system has 13 resource officers — not to be confused with school resource officers, which are police officers contracted through a local law enforcement agency — 12 of which are for each high school and their feeder patterns.
Gatewood said the key aspect setting his officers apart from the typical SRO is a healthy mix of experience and relationships with those they are protecting on a daily basis.
“Twelve of the officers in the schools have a combined 200 years of experience in law enforcement and they have over 200 years of combined experience as resource officers,” Gatewood said. “These guys have been here a long time. They know the drill, the kids, the staff and the students are comfortable with coming to them with information.”
While resource officers have been on MCPSS campuses for decades, a more recent improvement across MCPSS is the implementation of a crisis alert system installed at every school.
The system equips each employee with a badge used in case of emergencies, which allows them to do one of two things: If pressed three consecutive times, the badge will issue a staff alert used for fights or medical emergencies and for more serious issues, they are pressed eight times which places the school into lockdown.
Each alert has a different color depending on the type of emergency, and color-coded beacons throughout the school alert students and faculty to the situation. Smartboards in classrooms and TV monitors in hallways are also hooked up to the system and will flash with the corresponding color and give brief instructions on what to do.
“We wanted to make sure if the students couldn’t hear the announcement, at least they could see the colors and strobes flashing,” Gatewood said.
Each of the 91 schools also has an individual emergency operations plan which covers events ranging from tornadoes to gas leaks to an intruder on campus and even has areas marked on Google Earth showing first responders where students will be evacuated to.
Gatewood said plans are uploaded into a statewide platform where resource officers and law enforcement can access in the event of an emergency.
“There is an individual plan for every school,” Gatewood said. “A link to the plan can also be provided where when they [first responders] respond to one of those schools, they have immediate access to what we’re going to be doing and what they can expect when they arrive.”
One of the top ways to deter intruders from making their way onto campuses begins with proper video surveillance, something the system has been working to improve, Gatewood said. The system discovered its video surveillance system consisting of around 4,500 cameras wasn’t up to the standards of what they would like for it to be.
Updating the cameras is still an ongoing process for each school but Gatewood said the improvements he’s seen so far have made a drastic improvement. New cameras are outfitted with facial recognition technology and all footage is fed back to the central office, as opposed to each school having its own recorders, which was previously the case.
“If we have a person who has been banned from the school or someone we don’t want on the campus, we can capture an image from the system and mark that image where anytime they come on campus, it will alert us,” Gatewood said.
While updated cameras are a key component to alerting officials to unwanted intruders outside school buildings, Gatewood and his team are also teaming up with local tech companies to monitor any threats coming from within school walls.
After the COVID-19 pandemic and the use of technology to conduct classes at home, MCPSS has seen a drastic increase in the use of school-issued computers.
So the system partnered with Gulf Coast Technology Center to monitor online activity on those devices and flag any searches or activity deemed suspicious or inappropriate.
Topics like weapons and drugs are flagged and sent to the appropriate officials while things like self-harm are also monitored.
“Each computer has a login and that’s how it’s checked,” Gatewood said. “It lets us know the student is logged in and also lets us know the day, time and when it happened.”
Additionally, MCPSS has utilized money received from the American Rescue Plan Act to employ at least one counselor in every school, as well as increase the number of social workers and school nurses to help with the mental health side of issues for students.
Ultimately, Gatewood said, he and his staff want to not only constantly work to improve school safety, but also give students, parents and faculty a sense of security along with the measures taken so they can learn more efficiently.
“One thing I like for people to understand is, the topic [of school safety] always comes up after an event,” Gatewood said. “But what I want our parents and kids to understand is that we’re doing what we do every day. Nothing we do is necessarily in response to a particular event, it’s just what we do. We are working every day to keep kids and the staff safe.”
