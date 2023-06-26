Heathie Allen Wade, 35

Receiving Stolen Property, Giving False Name and Outstanding Warrant

On Sunday, June 25, 2023, at approximately 7:50 a.m., officers responded to 650 Schillinger Road North, Waffle House parking lot in reference to a reported stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had tracked the vehicle to this location. While the officers were at the scene, the subject returned to the vehicle and was apprehended. Heathie Allen Wade, 35, was arrested, and found to be in possession of the stolen vehicle keys.

