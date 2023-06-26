Receiving Stolen Property, Giving False Name and Outstanding Warrant
On Sunday, June 25, 2023, at approximately 7:50 a.m., officers responded to 650 Schillinger Road North, Waffle House parking lot in reference to a reported stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had tracked the vehicle to this location. While the officers were at the scene, the subject returned to the vehicle and was apprehended. Heathie Allen Wade, 35, was arrested, and found to be in possession of the stolen vehicle keys.
Assault
On Friday, June 23, 2023, at approximately 10:08 a.m., officers responded to a shooting incident at 6285 Grelot Road, Ronny's Car Wash. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had been parked next to the suspect's vehicle at the car wash. According to reports, the suspect exited his vehicle, and a verbal altercation ensued. During the dispute, the male suspect brandished a handgun and fired multiple shots at the victim. The victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
Attempt to Elude, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Leaving the Scene of an Accident (X6), Reckless Endangerment (X6) and Resisting Arrest
On Friday, June 23, 2023, at approximately 5:10 p.m., an officer observed a reckless driver near Government Boulevard and Magnolia Lane. The officer activated lights and sirens, and the driver refused to stop, leading to a pursuit. During the pursuit, the driver struck several vehicles. The pursuit ended on Dauphin Street near Sage when the driver struck a curb and fence at Herndon-Sage Park. The driver exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot and was apprehended by the officer. No injuries were reported. Devin Hudson, 27, was arrested.
Assault
On Friday, June 23, 2023, at approximately 6:13 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Sullivan Street after receiving a report of a male who had been shot near Fairway Drive and Government Boulevard. Reportedly the victim was walking home when an unknown male subject in an unknown vehicle shot him. The subject fled the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. This is an ongoing investigation.
Attempt to Elude, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Certain Persons Forbidden
On Friday, June 23, 2023, at approximately 8:40 p.m., an officer observed a suspicious vehicle while in the vicinity of Cody Service Road and Muscadine Avenue. The officer activated lights and sirens and the driver initially complied. However, during the interaction, the driver suddenly fled, leading to a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit ended when the driver stopped the vehicle at Overlook and Morlee Drive, exited it, and fled on foot. Following a brief foot pursuit, Deion Taldon, 28, was arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Saturday, June 24, 2023, at approximately 11:00 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Plum Street in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim heard shots being fired outside the residence. The victim’s residence was struck by gunfire. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Attempting to Elude, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana
On Saturday, June 24, 2023, at approximately 3:09 p.m., an officer was in the area of Airport Boulevard and Berwyn Drive and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle. The officer activated lights and sirens and the driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The chase came to an end when the driver’s vehicle became disabled while trying to cross a ditch on the 2000 block of Schillinger Road South. Nicholas Flowers, 23, and Joseph Diamond, 24, were arrested. No one was injured.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Sunday, June 25, 2023, at approximately 2:49 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Emogene Street in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had heard multiple shots being fired outside the residence. The victim’s residence was struck by gunfire. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Burglary
On Sunday, June 25, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers responded to 1300 Schillinger Road South in reference to a residential burglary. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim observed a known male subject unlawfully enter her residence through camera surveillance. The subject proceeded to remove items from the residence and then fled. Officers located the subject in a neighboring property and took him into custody. Seth Jacoby, 27, was arrested.
Theft of Property and Attempt to Elude
On Sunday, June 25, 2023, at approximately 8:58 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle reported stolen in the vicinity of Broad Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue. The officer activated lights and sirens and the driver refused to comply and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended at Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue after the vehicle struck and small tree. Two male occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot avoiding apprehension. The vehicle was returned to the owner. This is an ongoing investigation.
Domestic Violence Burglary and Domestic Violence by Strangulation
On Monday, June 26, 2023, at approximately 1:20 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Belsaw Avenue in reference to a burglary and domestic complaint. Upon arrival, officers found that the victim's boyfriend had unlawfully entered the residence. The subject physically assaulted the victim, striking her and strangling her. The subject fled the scene before the officers arrived. This is an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.