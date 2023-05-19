Chronic health problems caused by an ‘archaic and toxic building’ and administrators who do not support teachers or discipline students were a few concerns an Elberta High School teacher voiced to the Baldwin County Board of Education Thursday.
“There is a crisis situation in that school,” Laura Stronach, a longtime math teacher who moved to Baldwin County two years ago, said, reading from a letter. “The working conditions are deplorable and the learning environment is truly compromised.”
She said the school’s Freshman Academy holds classes in a building “that should have been torn down,” but was quickly repurposed to meet an “overflow” of students. Bathrooms in the building are in “shoddy” condition and are out of order more often than they are in order, she said.
“The real problem is in the ventilation system itself,” Stronach said. “Midway through the year, several staff members and students started to develop serious health consequences from working in this environment. I myself spent several hours in the emergency room and visited several doctors to determine what was causing my heart problems.
“It has since been diagnosed by a medical professional that working in this building is the cause. I am now on two different medications just to help with the inflammation around my heart.”
Stronach said she brought similar concerns from teachers and students dealing with allergy issues to school administration. When confronted, she said school leaders told her to move her desk farther from her room’s air vents.
The same school leaders, Stronach said, have not supported teachers when it comes to disciplining students, who regularly vandalize school bathrooms and bully each other.
Because she had only three minutes to address the board during the meeting’s public comments segment, Stronach could not finish reading her statement. The letter she provided to Lagniappe shows she stopped at not even the halfway mark.
“For the first three-fourths of the year, we were told not to write up the bad behaviors,” the letter reads. “There was one day in my class where a student was yelling and throwing things around the room. He even picked up another student and was carrying him around the room. I looked for an administrator, I pushed the emergency call button and nothing happened. My only recourse was to write the student up.
“The following day, I had an email that reprimanded me for not following the procedure of notifying the administrator with a text message and not a formal write up.”
Stronach also questioned the school’s safety systems, writing students are “buzzed in the building at all times” and wondering what would happen if “an unwanted visitor” entered the school behind them.
“I believe I am going to be asked to leave tomorrow for being vocal about this travesty, but I need to educate you,” the letter concludes. “My only hope is that you take this letter to heart and effect some positive change for my colleagues and for the students who are trying to learn. Please take action before it is too late.”
Superintendent Eddie Tyler said the board will investigate Stronach’s claims, though Baldwin County does not have “schools that are third-world countries.”
“We take very good care of our schools,” Tyler said. “There are old schools and there are plans for the future.”
District 3 Board Member Tony Myrick said the board has to act to correct these problems, specifically the disciplinary issues Stronach voiced.
“If it’s not taken care of, it festers,” he said.
Lagniappe previously reported major building and expansion projects coming to Elberta, including an expanded elementary school, a new middle school and new athletic facilities.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore.
