State Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Josephine, said Tuesday night “sex of any kind” should not be mentioned in libraries, and he plans to reintroduce bills targeting the Baldwin County Commission and the Alabama Department of Archives and History [ADAH] in the next legislative session.
Speaking at a meeting of the South Baldwin chapter of the Common Sense Campaign, the Baldwin County lawmaker said conversations about sex and sexuality do not have a place in ADAH or in the libraries of communities and schools, and legislation could be drafted to limit children’s access to such books.
“Can we please stop talking about what kind of sex, with whom, how,” Elliott said. “I am tired of this incremental indoctrination of our children, it is driving me nuts. It's at Target. You can’t drink a beer without talking about it. Enough is enough.”
When women in attendance asked Elliott what he would do about it, he said he would work on legislation to address it.
Over the course of an hour, Elliott reflected on the last regular session and special session of the state legislature, in which he introduced bills to add a full-time, nonrotating chairman member to the Baldwin County Commission and punish the Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) with a clawback of $5 million in state funding because the agency hosted a summer program about LGBTQ Alabamians. Both bills failed to pass, but Elliott said he plans to bring them back next year.
“Four is not a great number in a deliberative body,” Elliott said of the current Baldwin County Commission structure. “There is an inherent risk for some trouble there.”
The fact that commissioners rotate through chairmanships destabilizes leadership, and ensures “bureaucrats” keep power, he said.
“When I look at where we are now, I see a real need for change, and what I will be proposing again is a fifth commissioner that is elected to serve as a chairman,” Elliott said. “I think that will make the commission much stronger.”
He said he did not intend the bill to be interpreted by current county commissioners as “a critique of their performance,” but rather an attempt to address structural challenges on the body.
It was not appropriate for ADAH to discuss the history of Alabama’s LGBTQ community in a summer seminar, Elliott said, adding an “underlying” focus on sexuality motivated its leaders to do so.
“If they want to talk about the accomplishments of an individual who happens to be gay, have at it,” Elliott said. “I don't have a problem with that, but highlighting and talking about those issues is inherently, I think, sexual and it doesn’t have a place in Archives and History.”
He said he will introduce a bill soon to reconstitute ADAH’s board of directors, after his legislation to defund the body of supplemental appropriations failed.
the planning and permitting for a northern branch of the Baldwin Beach Express connecting Interstate 65 to Interstate 10 in the northern half of the county are completed or otherwise close to being finished. Though unsure the current administration would finalize the plan, Elliott said Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth – if elected to replace Gov. Kay Ivey – would support improving traffic flow to the beach.
Elliott said the county should charge tourists to use the highway because it would keep them “off our roads” and boost the county with tourism dollars.
“If you want to toll it, fine. There’s an alternative right next to it and it's [State Route] 59,” Elliott said. “Let the tourists pay it. They’ll pay it all day long. They’re heading for a margarita and a sunset.”
The State of Alabama should take over the project from county leaders and finish it, he said, in addition to maintaining the rest of the Beach Express. Doing so would “free up money for other projects that are desperately needed” in Baldwin County, Elliott said.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.