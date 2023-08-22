Chris Elliott Common Sense Campaign

Baldwin County Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Josephine, speaks at a meeting of the South Baldwin Chapter of the Common Sense Campaign in Foley.

State Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Josephine, said Tuesday night “sex of any kind” should not be mentioned in libraries, and he plans to reintroduce bills targeting the Baldwin County Commission and the Alabama Department of Archives and History [ADAH] in the next legislative session.

Speaking at a meeting of the South Baldwin chapter of the Common Sense Campaign, the Baldwin County lawmaker said conversations about sex and sexuality do not have a place in ADAH or in the libraries of communities and schools, and legislation could be drafted to limit children’s access to such books.

