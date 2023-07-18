Chris Elliott 2023

Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Josephine

True to the words he spoke in June, State Sen. Chris Elliott introduced a bill Monday to rescind a $5 million appropriation to the Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) following the organization’s Pride month presentation.

Instead, Elliot’s proposal directs ADAH’s original appropriation from the state’s education trust fund to the University of South Alabama’s (USA) Stokes School of Marine and Environmental Sciences “for facilities, renovations and research equipment.”

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.