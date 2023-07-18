True to the words he spoke in June, State Sen. Chris Elliott introduced a bill Monday to rescind a $5 million appropriation to the Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) following the organization’s Pride month presentation.
Instead, Elliot’s proposal directs ADAH’s original appropriation from the state’s education trust fund to the University of South Alabama’s (USA) Stokes School of Marine and Environmental Sciences “for facilities, renovations and research equipment.”
Elliot, R-Josephine, filed the bill shortly after both bodies of the Alabama Legislature reconvened in a special session to redraw Alabama’s congressional voting district map before a court-ordered deadline on Friday, July 21. In a proclamation, Ivey said any legislation that does not address redistricting “is expressly excluded,” and would require a two-thirds vote to be considered and passed.
ADAH hosted a lunch program in June to highlight the lives and experiences of LGBTQ+ Alabamians from history. Elliott told Lagniappe last month the program upset him and other lawmakers, so much so that he asked Gov. Kay Ivey to delay transferring the funds to ADAH until after the special session.
“I think at the end of the day, the concern isn’t necessarily the accomplishments of these individuals that the Alabama Department of Archives and History is talking about,” Elliott said. “But rather they’re defining these people by the type of manner of sex that they have. And I just think that’s ridiculous.”
On Tuesday morning, Elliott said he filed the bill to send a message to ADAH, whether it passes in this session or the regular session next year. He chose USA as the beneficiary because he supports the marine science program, Elliott said, but it is more important ADAH learns its lesson.
“It’s not about the money,” Elliott said. “Archives and History of late has made a big push saying this is what we’re going to do with the money, and it doesn’t have anything to do with this programming. I understand that, and I appreciate that and I believe them. But the point is that Archives and History is not listening to legislators, and therefore is not listening to the people I represent and the people my colleagues represent.”
He expected the bill will head to a committee for voting today, but said if it does not receive a favorable report today it probably will not make it through the special session.
In a letter dated Friday, July 14, ADAH Director Steve Murray told Alabama lawmakers the program was planned in the summer of 2022, and was written with general adult audiences in mind. He said a stipend for the speaker and mileage reimbursement came from “a competitive grant from the Alabama Humanities Alliance using federal funds,” and state funds covered the program’s promotion, staff salaries and operational costs.
“The program’s content aligned with the agency’s statutory mandate to pursue ‘the diffusion of knowledge in reference to the history and resources of the state,’” Murray wrote. “Our intent is to offer history, not indoctrination.”
The letter reads the original appropriation funded upgrades to ADAH’s Museum of Alabama and the purchase of property to build a new collections facility.
“The funds will support the redesign of our Native American content, the creation of a new military gallery to honor the service of Alabamians, the development of an all-new children’s gallery and technological and content updates to the decades-old ‘Alabama Voices’ gallery,” the letter reads. “The property purchase will be to secure a site for the future construction of a preservation facility to house our growing collections and 21st-century functions such as digitization and the management of born-digital records.”
Rep. Ernie Yarbrough, R-Trinity, has introduced a similar bill that would direct ADAH’s $5 million to the Department of Human Resources to offset the costs of in-state adoptions.
