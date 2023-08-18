Mayor Stimpson Annexation

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson speaks with the press following a unanimously Mobile City Council decision to allow referendums for WeMO annexation.  

Annexation had a huge impact on the city’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budgets, increasing revenues by more than $7 million and growing Mobile by 19,000 people, Mayor Sandy Stimpson wrote to councilors on Friday, as his office delivered the budget to them.

“This annexation effort is a win-win for the city of Mobile and the newly annexed residents,” Stimpson wrote. “Expanding Mobile’s city limits to the West and bringing in additional residents will help secure future revenue and grant opportunities to support projects and improvements throughout the city. The successful annexation ensures Mobile can continue its long history of growing to the West, while preventing us from becoming landlocked by surrounding municipalities.”

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

