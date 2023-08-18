Annexation had a huge impact on the city’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budgets, increasing revenues by more than $7 million and growing Mobile by 19,000 people, Mayor Sandy Stimpson wrote to councilors on Friday, as his office delivered the budget to them.
“This annexation effort is a win-win for the city of Mobile and the newly annexed residents,” Stimpson wrote. “Expanding Mobile’s city limits to the West and bringing in additional residents will help secure future revenue and grant opportunities to support projects and improvements throughout the city. The successful annexation ensures Mobile can continue its long history of growing to the West, while preventing us from becoming landlocked by surrounding municipalities.”
The decision to approve the proposed general fund, capital improvements and Convention Center budgets — totaling $419 million in expenditures — now moves to the seven-member Mobile City Council, which can pass it with a simple majority.
“The city of Mobile's financial position remains strong,” Stimpson said in a statement to the media Friday afternoon. “As always, we plan to continue paying down debt while providing the best possible services to our citizens and maintaining a mandatory reserve equal to two months of our operating expenses."
Paying down debt has been a hallmark of the Stimpson administration since he took office. As Stimpson points out in his message to councilors, the city reached a record high for debt 12 years ago. At the time, the funding the municipality owed was set at $317 million, he wrote, but has now dropped to $137 million.
The city has also successfully renegotiated interest rates on its bank deposits, Stimpson wrote. This has resulted in additional revenue of $6.3 million for the next fiscal year, which starts in October.
In addition to these moves, Stimpson boasted a revenue increase of $27 million over fiscal year 2023 projections but cautioned that the city would have to watch its spending going forward.
The additional revenue in the general fund will allow the city to provide 5 percent cost-of-living raises for all employees, Stimpson wrote. The modest budget growth also positively impacts on the city’s unassigned fund balance, growing it to $135 million. However, Stimpson wrote, this is not enough to cover the more than $200 million in outstanding projects.
“As our departments work to balance major infrastructure upgrades and transformative quality-of-life projects with decades of deferred maintenance on city facilities, we will have to think carefully about how to fund this work,” Stimpson wrote. “Of projects currently out for design, there is an estimated shortfall of $235 million to see these projects to completion. We will need to look to the unassigned funds and other sources of revenue to help us fill the gaps.”
The city will slightly increase the funding it gives to various non-profit organizations through performance contracts from $7.5 million to $8.2 million. Performance contracts have increased each year under Stimpson since at least 2020, the first year provided in the most recent budget document. In 2020, the city spent a total of $3.9 million, $4 million in 2021 and $6 million in 2022.
While many of the contracts will be level-funded, compared to 2023, the South Alabama Regional Planning Commission will see its funding increased to $300,000 from $200,000.
Events Mobile, the organization responsible for the annual MoonPie Over Mobile event on New Year’s Eve is also projected to see an increase from $160,000 to $300,000. The budget also looks to include $100,000 in funding for the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce Workforce Transportation pilot program.
The fiscal year capital improvement fund is projected to be $75 million. A nearly $24 million portion of the budget will pay down debt service. The bulk of the budget, or $51 million, will be used on capital projects. This includes $28 million for the capital improvement program, which gives each of the seven council districts $4 million each. The council voted earlier this month to extend the program, paid for through a one-cent sales tax, to 2028.
“Established in 2016, the CIP Program has directed $168 million in sales tax revenue to fund improvements to roads, sidewalks, public infrastructure, parks, greenways and city facilities,” Stimpson wrote. “The CIP program has also supported critical transportation and environmental projects across the entire community.”
The $12 million Convention Center fund includes a $7 million transfer to the capital improvements fund and $1.6 million for Convention Center operations. The city funds the Mobile Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau out of this budget to the tune of $3.7 million.
