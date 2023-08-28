Six years of consecutive enrollment declines at the University of South Alabama may finally be over, according to preliminary information.
Though figures have not been verified at this point, South Alabama President Jo Bonner told USA Foundation board members last Thursday he expects to report an increased student headcount for the Fall 2023 semester.
“Barring anything major happening, we're looking at — for the first time in six years — an increase in enrollment,” he said. “We’re really excited about that.
USA’s Fall 2022 semester was attended by 13,463 full- and part-time students, the lowest enrollment in 15 years. The University’s record enrollment was experienced during the Fall 2016 semester when 16,443 students attended.
Over the past year, Bonner has aggressively pushed enrollment, especially in the surrounding region. He said his campaign to visit area high schools and to let students tour USA’s campus resulted in 105 schools visiting since August 2022.
A number of articles have been published over the past year that questioned the cost of college in contrast to the benefits of a degree, Bonner said, and he believes these kinds of questions have led ultimately to drops in funding and enrollment.
“We believe we've put the brakes on the decline and we're going to be putting our foot on the gas pedal toward enrollment, to see it climb again,” he said.
A study published by the National Student Clearinghouse in May hinted enrollment could be in the early stages of recovery for universities nationwide. Increases in dual enrollment drive those numbers, while the number of private and public undergraduate students continues to decline, but at lower rates.
Another bellwether for the hopeful enrollment gains is on-campus housing.
Bonner said South Alabama has filled all of its campus dorms for the first time in its 60-year history. He said 2,445 students moved into dorms earlier this month during the University’s Welcome Week and the school had to lease 81 nearby apartments due to the demand.
“That’s a new record of on-campus housing,” he said, attributing it to an influx of freshmen, as well as a sign that the University’s efforts to have an attractive campus life are successful. He said more sophomores, juniors and seniors have opted for student housing this year.
Bonner said he expects to announce more wins for the University soon, as well. He said the last remaining open administrative positions will be filled at an upcoming USA Board of Trustees meeting on Sept. 7. There were 16 leadership vacancies when he entered office.
Earlier in Thursday’s meeting USA Foundation Managing Director Maxey Roberts praised Bonner and vice president Dr. Andi Kent for their leadership and said there has been an “infectious cinema of positiveness all over the University.”
“I think I speak on behalf of everyone on the board that [Bonner’s] leadership has been singular, rare and exceptional and we really appreciate it,” she said.
The USA Foundation is an independent nonprofit created in 1968 to support the University of South Alabama.
