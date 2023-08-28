Convocation 2023

University of South Alabama Convocation on Monday, August 21, 2023, in Mobile, Ala. (Mike Kittrell)

 Mike Kittrell

Six years of consecutive enrollment declines at the University of South Alabama may finally be over, according to preliminary information.

Though figures have not been verified at this point, South Alabama President Jo Bonner told USA Foundation board members last Thursday he expects to report an increased student headcount for the Fall 2023 semester. 

Move-In Day Friday

University of South Alabama Move-In Day on Friday, August 18, 2023, in Mobile, Ala. (Mike Kittrell)

