Rabbit Creek Plans

This map included in the public notice depicts the 86-acre APM Terminal Park below Interstate 10 and west of Government Boulevard. Rabbit Creek runs into Dog River toward the bottom of the red polygon. (Courtesy U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

An Indianapolis firm is seeking permission from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to dredge wetlands along Rabbit Creek for an 86-acre APM Terminal business park, but local conservation groups say the project puts the tributary at risk.

Scannell Properties LLC, a commercial construction group that built GE Aviation buildings in Auburn and Huntsville, plans to build a facility on Todd Acres Drive in Theodore “that would serve the high demands for manufacturing, handling and distribution of products shipped to and from the Port of Mobile’s APM Terminal container port,” according to a public notice filed by the USACE and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) on March 20.

Email news tips and story ideas to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.