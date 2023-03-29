This map included in the public notice depicts the 86-acre APM Terminal Park below Interstate 10 and west of Government Boulevard. Rabbit Creek runs into Dog River toward the bottom of the red polygon. (Courtesy U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
An Indianapolis firm is seeking permission from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to dredge wetlands along Rabbit Creek for an 86-acre APM Terminal business park, but local conservation groups say the project puts the tributary at risk.
Scannell Properties LLC, a commercial construction group that built GE Aviation buildings in Auburn and Huntsville, plans to build a facility on Todd Acres Drive in Theodore “that would serve the high demands for manufacturing, handling and distribution of products shipped to and from the Port of Mobile’s APM Terminal container port,” according to a public notice filed by the USACE and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) on March 20.
The complex would be built in two phases, with five industrial facilities and a rail spur spanning a total of 2.6 million square feet. Todd Acres Drive itself will have to be widened, and the project “will require placement of 305,000 cubic yards of fill material in 86.9 acres (3,785,400 square feet) of jurisdictional wetlands.”
Maps included in the public notice show roughly 316 acres of wetlands in the 508-acre property as of January, accounting for 62 percent of the area.
“The applicant conducted an analysis of alternative project designs using various configurations and has concluded that the proposed design would meet the purpose and need of the project while avoiding as many aquatic resources as possible,” the notice reads.
Baykeeper Cade Kistler said Mobile Baykeeper is “definitely opposed” to the plan, adding the organization has asked ADEM to deny similar projects in the past that would have displaced fewer wetlands than this one.
The Dog River Watershed has already lost several wetlands to development through the years, he said. Kistler said people who live in the area describe the property’s wetlands as “pristine,” but he has not seen them for himself yet.
Though he is optimistic about a meeting between the Baykeeper and Scannell Properties, the business park’s effects on Mobile’s economy are less important than its effects on Mobile’s environment, Kistler said.
After evaluating the plans and other area maps, Mimi Fearn, a water quality monitoring coordinator with the nonprofit Dog River Clearwater Revival, said the development “represents a big hit for Rabbit Creek,” which she termed one of the Dog River Watershed’s “least troubled” tributaries.
Specifically, the plan’s strategies to prevent sediment runoff may not be strong enough to withstand Mobile’s heavy rains, she said. The erosion would impact roughly a mile and a half of Rabbit Creek if they chose not to move farther away than 50 feet.
“What I would love to see them do is preserve as much as they could and set up adequate buffers,” she said. “They’re too close, they’re just too close.”
David Salinas, who is named as Scannell Properties’ representative on the application, told Lagniappe the city, county and state would reap big benefits from the traffic the business park would generate.
“The Port of Mobile is the fastest-growing port in the United States, and I know it’s a big cash machine for the state of Alabama, so I think it’s all one in the same with expanding the Port and this logistics park,” Salinas said. “We’re excited.”
Asked about the environmental impact, Salinas said developers aim to follow the Corps’ guidelines.
Environmental consultant Barry Vittor said the project’s engineers have taken precautions to avoid harming Rabbit Creek and the larger Dog River Watershed. He said the wetlands proposed for dredging are far from the creek and part of what he called an “industrial pine plantation habitat.”
“These are wetlands but they’re also altered by rowing, mounding the wetland areas for planting pines, and most of the impacted areas are characterized that way,” Vittor said. “Virtually all of the effects will be toward the pine plantation-type wetlands.”
He said there are currently no plans in the project to develop close to Rabbit Creek’s banks. Managers have identified that area as off limits, and have made sure the project avoids it, Vittor said.
Only uncontrolled stormwater could make an impact on the Dog River Watershed, he said, and the project’s engineers have already come up with a unique system to manage it.
He described a project like this as a balancing act between promoting economic growth and promoting environmental conservation.
“The Port needs businesses such as these proposed in this case to allow the effective use of the expansion that is going on right now for the container port,” Vittor said. “Without that, the Port simply would not be able to function effectively.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
