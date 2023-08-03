Plant Barry Ash Pond

Alabama Power plans to drain this coal ash pond at Barry Steam Plant in Mobile County, capping in place more than 21 million tons of the toxic ash.

 Courtesy of Mobile Baykeeper

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today started the clock on ending plans to bury 21 million tons of coal ash at Barry Steam Plant in Mobile County, and other Alabama Power Company facilities around the state, because the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s (ADEM) plan is “significantly less protective of people and waterways than the federal regulations require,” according to a statement.

The development paves the way for the EPA to deny Alabama Power Company’s plan to bury 21 million tons of coal ash in an unlined pond at the Barry Steam Plant just off the Mobile River in North Mobile County. The river runs through downtown Mobile and serves as the city’s backup source of drinking water.

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.