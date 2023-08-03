The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today started the clock on ending plans to bury 21 million tons of coal ash at Barry Steam Plant in Mobile County, and other Alabama Power Company facilities around the state, because the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s (ADEM) plan is “significantly less protective of people and waterways than the federal regulations require,” according to a statement.
The development paves the way for the EPA to deny Alabama Power Company’s plan to bury 21 million tons of coal ash in an unlined pond at the Barry Steam Plant just off the Mobile River in North Mobile County. The river runs through downtown Mobile and serves as the city’s backup source of drinking water.
The EPA issued a proposed denial of ADEM’s statewide coal ash plan on Thursday, Aug. 3 and is expected to reach a final decision after a 60-day public comment period ends in October.
“In its first proposed denial of a state coal ash permit program, EPA finds that the Alabama permit program is significantly less protective of people and waterways than the federal regulations require,” the statement reads. “Under the federal regulations, surface impoundments cannot be closed if, once closure is complete, the coal ash continues to be saturated by groundwater. Facilities must prevent groundwater from infiltrating and flowing out of the closed unit to prevent additional groundwater contamination. In contrast, Alabama does not require that groundwater infiltration be adequately addressed during the closure of these coal ash units.”
Though the EPA said ADEM’s statewide remediation plan contains parts of federal rules for coal ash, it does not meet standards for “unlined surface impoundments, groundwater monitoring networks and corrective action requirements,” the statement reads. ADEM did not change its plan after EPA identified those issues earlier this year.
Lagniappe previously reported the EPA told Alabama Power in January that its $1 billion project to store Barry Steam Plant’s coal ash in a 597-acre plot of land upstream of the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta “potentially violated” federal regulations.
Later in April, Alabama Public Service Commission President Twinkle Cavanaugh said keeping the coal ash at Barry Steam Plant instead of transporting it to an off-site storage facility “made sense.” What did not make sense, Cavanaugh said, was the negative reaction by “environmentalists” to the plan.
“I have learned you cannot make environmentalists, they are very woke, they are very liberal, they do not think like us and you cannot make them happy,” Cavanaugh said. “We want a clean environment, but they have gone so overboard.”
EPA Administrator Michael Regan said coal ash polluting the air, drinking water and waterways can increase communities’ risk of cancer if it is improperly stored.
“This is why EPA works closely with states to ensure coal ash is disposed of safely, so that water sources remain free of this pollution and communities are protected from contamination,” Regan said in a statement.
Alabama will still be required to meet federal storage standards if the EPA denies its plan permit.
“If EPA determines that there are any immediate threats to human health or the environment posed by [coal ash] facilities (whether unpermitted or currently permitted by the state), EPA will consider using all available authorities, including enforcement and response authorities provided under federal law,” the statement reads.
In September 2022, the Southern Environmental Law Center in partnership with Mobile Baykeeper sued Alabama Power over Barry Steam Plant. The lawsuit is still pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama at the time of writing.
“Alabama Power has leaned on ADEM permits to claim their disposal plans are compliant, but EPA’s denial would negate that justification,” Mobile Baykeeper Cade Kistler said in a statement. “Now it’s time for ADEM to follow our Southeastern neighbors and enforce a protective permitting program that stops coal ash pollution into our rivers from sites like Plant Barry and protects Alabamians, and our wildlife, and waterways.”
All of Alabama Power’s coal ash ponds in the state have been fined for releasing toxins into the groundwater.
An Alabama Power Company spokesperson said the company is “reviewing and evaluating” the EPA’s decision, and declined to comment further.
“The permits issued by ADEM for the closure of coal ash impoundments and the remediation of groundwater around the impoundments meet all state and federal requirements and are protective of human health and the environment,” ADEM spokesperson Lynn Battle wrote in an email. “This action by EPA is not unexpected since EPA is currently defending multiple lawsuits related to the same issues cited as the basis for the proposed denial of ADEM's program that cleans up coal ash impoundments in Alabama.”
Gov. Kay Ivey’s Office did not return a request for comment, nor did U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl. Sens. Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville also did not respond. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office also did not have a comment on this development.
