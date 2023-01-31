Domestic Violence Burglary and Assault
On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 6:45 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Anders Lane in reference to a domestic altercation.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s ex-boyfriend unlawfully entered the victim’s home and threatened the victim and her current boyfriend with a knife.
He then cut the victim and stabbed her current boyfriend multiple times before fleeing the scene. The male victim was transported to the hospital with severe injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m., officers responded to 6201 Swedetown Road, Theodore High School, in reference to a juvenile found in possession of a firearm.
School officials detained the male subject. When officers arrived, they took the subject into custody.
Officers recovered the gun and transported the 16-year-old male juvenile subject to Strickland Youth Center.
On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 1:28 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Caton Avenue in reference to shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers found that five vehicles in front of the victim’s residence were struck by gunfire. Additionally, officers located another unoccupied vehicle in a nearby school’s rear parking lot that was also found to have been struck by gunfire. No one was injured.
This is an ongoing investigation.
On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 11:36 p.m., officers responded to 4421
Government Boulevard, Crest Motel, regarding a burglary report.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the male suspects, one known and one unknown, unlawfully entered the victims’ room.
The known male suspect demanded money and belongings at knifepoint and assaulted the victims before fleeing the scene on foot.
This is an ongoing investigation.
