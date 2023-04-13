The 44-year-old Faith Academy soccer coach arrested for meeting up with a 16-year-old student at a Mobile County Walmart for sex will be allowed to leave the state to live with his parents.
On Thursday, Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis adjusted the bond conditions of Jonathan Daniel Sauers allowing him to leave the state while his case is pending. He will be required to participate in electronic phone monitoring and surrender his passport. He is currently free on a $45,000 bond.
The former coach appeared in court Thursday morning with his attorney, Christine Hernandez. Judge Cheriogotis discussed the conditions of the bond for roughly 10 minutes in a sidebar conference with Hernandez and state prosecutor Theresa Harris. None of the discussions were held publicly.
Sauers was arrested by Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies in late March accused of meeting up with a Faith Academy student at the Semmes Walmart and driving to a nearby Subway where a sexual encounter took place.
Deputies with MCSO received a call from students' parents who were concerned after she did not return from the Semmes Walmart for over an hour. She had told them she was going to pick up school supplies.
According to court documents, the victim told investigators the two had engaged in sexual intercourse at Sauers’ residence weeks before the incident at the Walmart.
Sauers is being charged with two counts of engaging in a sex act with a student and having sexual contact with a student under 19.
According to an affidavit filed by investigators, Sauersconfessedto having sexual contact and sexual intercourse with the student. Sauers later pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His case is now pending before a grand jury.
The victim has since soughtsanctionsagainst Faith Academy, accusing administrators of coordinating a “pressure campaign” against her. Among other things, the victim claims that Faith Academy is seeking to require the victim’s parents to sign a hold harmless agreement in order for the student to continue playing softball. The victim also alleged that some faculty — including Sauers’ wife — made an irregular appearance at a recent softball game where they were “conspicuous and highly visible.”
The private school is arguing the agreement is necessary due to “assertions” by the student and her family that continued contact with faculty and staff may result in further harm.
In coordination with the victim’s civil suit, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office secured a request to bar Sauers from “third-party” contact with the victim.
