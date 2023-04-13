Sauers Trial

Jonathan Sauers, seated on right, appeared in Mobile County District Court Thursday morning requesting to live out of state while his case is pending.

The 44-year-old Faith Academy soccer coach arrested for meeting up with a 16-year-old student at a Mobile County Walmart for sex will be allowed to leave the state to live with his parents.

On Thursday, Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis adjusted the bond conditions of Jonathan Daniel Sauers allowing him to leave the state while his case is pending. He will be required to participate in electronic phone monitoring and surrender his passport. He is currently free on a $45,000 bond.

