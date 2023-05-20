Excelsior Band leader Hosea London (center left) receives the Dora Franklin Finley African American Heritage Trail Griot Award from Karlos Finley, the nonprofit historical preservation society's president (center right). The Excelsior Band is the award's sixth recipient.
The members of the Excelsior Band teach a tradition of Mobile’s Black history to new generations with every note they play. That is why the Dora Franklin Finley African American Heritage Trail honored its members with a Griot Award Friday night.
“What they do with our children in embedding the importance of music education and culture into them…they do such an amazing job,” Karlos Finley, DFFAAHT’s president, said. “Some of the greatest musicians to ever come through the city of Mobile have played in the Excelsior Band, and they currently have still raised that mantra.”
Formed in 1883 by John Pope, a fireman with Creole Fire Station No. 1, Mobile’s first volunteer fire department, the Excelsior Band still plays at the Azalea City’s parties and parades, along with gigs around the country and the world 140 years later.
Hosea London, the latest in a long line of Excelsior Band leaders, said receiving the local award given yearly to a person or group who emphasizes the ancient African tradition of preserving history and passing that culture onto the future means more than any other honor the band has ever received.
“This Griot Award goes on the top shelf,” London said.
The native of Winterhaven, Florida joined the Excelsior Band as a trumpeter 47 years ago when he was 26. He remembered the sight of the band marching in a parade as one he had not seen before.
“I saw these guys out there and I wondered why are these old men out here playing a horn,” London said with a laugh. “Now that’s me.”
Like many members of the band, London said he got caught up in keeping jazz music alive in Mobile, and preserving something into which those who came before him invested much value.
“The band essentially belongs to everybody,” he said. “We don’t have super stars. Everybody is on the same level.”
The men behind the shining brass instruments and drums run the spectrum of age, with trumpeter Aaron Covin, who just graduated from Murphy High School and Leon Rhoden still carrying a snare in his late 70s.
Covin learned the music through the band’s youth jazz studio, a program London leads to train up the next generation in the way they should play. He grew up in Mobile and always wanted to march with the Excelsior Band, he said.
“It’s larger than life,” Covin said. “It’s a big honor of mine and it’s also a big responsibility to keep going.”
With his high school tassel turned, he looks next to Loyola University in New Orleans, where he will study music. He said he is only a few hours’ drive from his hometown, and plans to return as often as he can to play with the band.
“As long as I can, I’ll be doing that,” Covin said.
Rhoden also grew up in Mobile and earned his spot in the band through teachers in middle and high school. They needed a snare drummer, he remembered, and he has happily filled that role for the last four decades.
“I doubt if I missed over four days in the last 45 years,” Rhoden said.”It’s a tradition and it just stayed in me and I am going to do it for as long as I can.”
Other band members said they wanted to keep the music alive, too, even for another 140 years.
“You can’t let our rich history die, so the best way of keeping it going is getting young guys,” trombone player Quen Cannon said.
All eight members of the band’s jazz studio receiving college band scholarships, Covin among them, makes London proud.
“That’s the whole purpose is to make jazz happen in Mobile,” he said.
Though they invited the band to take the evening off and enjoy their reception, Finley said the musicians insisted they play because it is why they do what they do. Nearly every person from the audience left their seats and waved their dinner napkins as they followed the Excelsior Band around Government Plaza’s atrium in a lively second line.
The evening was also a celebration of the DFFAAHT’s 17th year of promoting Mobile’s Black history with tours and special events. Elected officials praised the organization for revealing a history that had gone untold for years, and encouraged them to continue.
“There are so many efforts to take away our history,” Rep. Barbara Drummond, D-Mobile, said. “We have to know where we came from to know where we are going to go, and you’re going to have to pass it on to other generations. It’s telling the story of a great people in a great city, in a great county and a great state, and we are passing on the legacy of my friend, Dora Franklin Finley.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
