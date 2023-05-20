Excelsior Band Griot Award

Excelsior Band leader Hosea London (center left) receives the Dora Franklin Finley African American Heritage Trail Griot Award from Karlos Finley, the nonprofit historical preservation society's president (center right). The Excelsior Band is the award's sixth recipient.

 Staff photo

The members of the Excelsior Band teach a tradition of Mobile’s Black history to new generations with every note they play. That is why the Dora Franklin Finley African American Heritage Trail honored its members with a Griot Award Friday night.

“What they do with our children in embedding the importance of music education and culture into them…they do such an amazing job,” Karlos Finley, DFFAAHT’s president, said. “Some of the greatest musicians to ever come through the city of Mobile have played in the Excelsior Band, and they currently have still raised that mantra.”

The Excelsior Band leads a second line at the Dora Franklin Finley African American Heritage Trail's Griot Awards dinner. The 140-year-old band was honored for preserving and teaching Mobile's Black musical history through music Friday night.

