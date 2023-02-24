The “top-to-bottom” review of Alabama’s execution policies that Governor Kay Ivey ordered in November is complete, according to a Friday letter from Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm.
With executions returning to operation after three months, Ivey has already asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to petition the state Supreme Court for an execution warrant.
Hamm wrote the ADOC-led review evaluated the department’s legal strategy dealing with death-row inmates and training procedures for executions. He added more medical professionals will join ADOC’s execution team, and new equipment will be used in future executions.
ADOC also compared its execution policies with those of other states, and determined that Alabama’s conform to best practices.
“After discussing the matter with my staff, I am confident that the department is as prepared as possible to resume carrying out executions consistent with the mandates of the Constitution,” Hamm wrote. “This is true in spite of the fact that death row inmates will continue seeking to evade their lawfully imposed death sentences.”
He lauded Ivey for calling on the Supreme Court in December to amend its rule and establish a “time frame” for an execution, rather than issuing warrants with midnight expiration dates.
“As you know [the old rule] caused unnecessary deadline pressure for department personnel as courts issued orders late into the night in response to death-row inmates’ last-minute legal challenges,” Hamm wrote. “Now, under the new rule, the court will issue an order permitting you to set a ‘time frame’ for the execution to occur. This change will make it harder for inmates to ‘run out the clock’ with last-minute appeals and requests for stays of execution.
“After completing this thorough review, I am confident that the department is as ready as possible to deliver closure for victims’ families and justice for all Alabamians.”
When she ordered the review in November, Ivey blamed “legal tactics and criminals hijacking the system” for the problems finding a vein that prolonged the execution of Joe Nathan James and prevented the execution of Kenneth Smith last year.
Marshall told members of the media at a December press conference that the complications “rest at the feet of inmates and their lawyers and not the state of Alabama.”
Ivey thanked Marshall on Friday for not seeking execution dates for Alabama’s death row inmates while ADOC completed its internal review.
“Far too many Alabama families have waited for far too long – often for decades – to obtain justice for the loss of a loved one and to obtain closure for themselves,” she wrote. “This brief pause in executions was necessary to make sure that we can successfully deliver that justice and that closure.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
