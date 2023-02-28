The Federal Aviation Administration has warned that a series of airplane engines built by Mobile’s Continental Aerospace Technologies are not fit to fly without first being inspected.
The FAA sent out an Airworthiness Directive on Feb. 23, after Continental had self-reported an issue with its 360, 470, 520 and 550 series engines and crankshaft assemblies.
The directive was to have owners address the potential of improper component installations in the crankshafts of these engines, an FAA spokeswoman confirmed. The directive affects 1,632 U.S. engines.
“The issue could lead to engine failure and damage,” the spokeswoman wrote in an email.
Inspections should be performed on these engines to make sure the crankshaft counterweight retaining ring was installed correctly.
The directive applies to new and rebuilt engines assembled between June 1, 2021 and Feb. 7, 2023.
A Continental representative wrote in an email that the company would cover the inspection cost for owners. The representative also wrote that there are a number of resources available to owners on the company’s website.
