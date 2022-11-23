As classrooms across the state continue to return to pre-pandemic standards, reports once placed on hold are beginning to ramp back up. One of those reports is the Alabama State Department of Education’s (ALSDE) “failing schools” list. Eight schools from the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) made the department’s list for the 2021-22 school year.
B.C. Rain, Blount, LeFlore, Vigor and Williamson high schools were named to the list for the year. Booker T. Washington and Pillans middle schools also made the list, as did The Pathway School.
Due to the pandemic, the department did not release failing schools lists in 2020 or 2021.
A statement from MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill alludes to the pandemic playing a role in some of the schools remaining on the list from years past.
“As we are all aware, the trajectory of education shifted dramatically during the COVID-19 global pandemic,” Threadgill said. “Schools and school systems throughout the United States had to shift to a new mindset to educate children. What had been a ‘normal’ public school experience for many generations had to be recreated as we emerged from the pandemic, and its effects still linger in schools.”
When proficiency scores for schools across the state were released in September, all eight schools ranked near the bottom for English Language Arts (ELA), math and science. Blount had the 10th-lowest scores in the state with only a 2.8 percent proficiency score in ELA and a 2.3 percent proficiency score in math.
Threadgill continued to say the lingering effects include learning losses for students, an increase in absenteeism, undeveloped social and emotional skills, and unfamiliarity with common school procedures among others.
According to the Alabama Accountability Act, for a school to be deemed as “failing,” it must be in the bottom 6 percent of public Alabama schools based on the state’s standardized assessments in ELA and math. That assessment is the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program, which is taken every spring.
Seventy-nine schools across the state made the list. MCPSS had the third-most schools on the list for the 2021-22 school year behind Montgomery County (14) and Birmingham City (13) school systems.
MCPSS is the state’s largest school system, so it boasts a high success rate with schools that managed to avoid the list, Threadgill said. But he admitted there is cause for both celebration and improvement.
“Considering all the unprecedented circumstances of the last few years, and considering Mobile County Public Schools has 90 schools, with only seven schools and one alternative school deemed as ‘failing,’ we have room for both celebration and room for needed improvement,” he said.
Despite most of the schools being holdovers from previous lists, there are signs of improvement within the district.
Two MCPSS schools, which had previously been on the list, were not on it this year. Chastang-Fournier K-8 and Calloway-Smith Middle School both avoided the list after improving their standardized scores.
“As superintendent, I am extremely proud to announce that two MCPSS schools, Calloway-Smith Middle and Chastang-Fournier K-8, were removed from the failing schools list due to their significant academic improvements,” Threadgill said. “The administration, faculty, students and parents are all to be commended for their school improvement efforts.”
As for Chastang-Fournier, the school has been a mainstay on the list since its inception in 2013 after Gov. Robert Bentley signed the Alabama Accountability Act into law in 2013.
Chastang-Fournier had just under 22 percent of students test proficiently in ELA and slightly above 3 percent in math. Calloway-Smith tested slightly better in ELA at 24.6 percent and math at 6.1 percent.
While MCPSS celebrates having two schools knocked off the list and on the upswing, eight schools are still in need of improving overall scores to join Chastang-Fournier and Calloway-Smith in exiting the list.
Threadgill acknowledges the need for improvement for schools remaining on the list.
“As for the schools on the list, we acknowledge the need for significant improvement in these schools,” Threadgill said. “We have already put several measures in place to assist the schools with academic achievement. We are currently working on extensive School Improvement Plans for each school, which we are confident will yield positive improvements for each of the schools.”
Notification of choice
Students attending schools found on the state’s failing schools list are eligible to move schools under certain circumstances.
Per information from the Alabama Department of Education, parents of students currently attending a school on the state’s failing list have a few options.
“Notification to parents of children enrolled in an Alabama public school designated as a failing school or scheduled to enroll in a failing school will be provided no later than April 7, 2023, that will outline the options parents may pursue related to school choice,” a statement from ALSDE reads.
Parents have four options when it comes to what they can do with their children who are enrolled in failing schools. Those options include allowing the student to remain in the school, transferring the student to a comparable school not on the failing list within the same school system, and transferring the student to a non-public school willing to accept the student. If the student’s current school system does not have a comparable school in its district that isn’t on the failing schools list, the student would be allowed to pursue schools in another local school system.
The way the current law is written, the failing list does not include schools that serve special populations as well as those receiving School Improvement Grants.
