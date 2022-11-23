MCPSS Generic Banner

As classrooms across the state continue to return to pre-pandemic standards, reports once placed on hold are beginning to ramp back up. One of those reports is the Alabama State Department of Education’s (ALSDE) “failing schools” list. Eight schools from the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) made the department’s list for the 2021-22 school year.

B.C. Rain, Blount, LeFlore, Vigor and Williamson high schools were named to the list for the year. Booker T. Washington and Pillans middle schools also made the list, as did The Pathway School.

