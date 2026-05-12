Fairhope cancels lobbying contract, keeps lobbyist BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email May 12, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Shown is an image of DC Strategy Group lobbyist Dayne Cutrell. Maynard Nexsen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The city of Fairhope has contracted federal lobbying services with a Birmingham-based consultant, taking the city’s businesses away from the firm he resigned from earlier this year.During Monday’s first meeting of the month, the Fairhope City Council voted to give a three-year contract to Dayne Cutrell and his new company, DC Strategy Group. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQmu2:C9@A6 r:EJ r@F?4:=>2? y24< qFCC6== D2:5 rFEC6==[ H9@ H2D AC6G:@FD=J H@C<:?8 @? u2:C9@A6VD 4@?EC24E F?56C |@3:=6\32D65 |2J?2C5 }6ID6?[ C646?E=J H6?E @FE @? 9:D @H? 2?5 C6D:8?65 7C@> E96 4@>A2?J] %96 4@F?4:= AC6G:@FD=J 42?46=65 E96 |2J?2C5 }6ID6? 4@?EC24E :? pAC:=]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmrFEC6==[ H9@ 7:=65 2 DE2E6 3FD:?6DD =:46?D6 :? q:C>:?892> :? |2C49[ ?@H 92D 2 4@?EC24E 7@C Sg[d__ A6C >@?E9 7@C E9C66 J62CD] xE H:== 6IA:C6 :? pAC:= a_ah[ >62?:?8 E96 4@?EC24E H:== 4@DE u2:C9@A6 2E =62DE Sb_e[___] k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQmrFEC6==[ :? 2 =6EE6C 6IA=2:?:?8 E96 28C66>6?E[ D2:5 9:D 7:C> H:== AC@G:56 “8@G6C?>6?E 2772:CD D6CG:46D 2?5 2DD:DE2?46[ H9:49 >2J :?4=F56 =@33J:?8[ 2D H6== 2D 2DD:DE :? DA64:2= AC@;64ED 2?5 AC@G:56 DEC2E68:4 4@?DF=E:?8 25G:46]”k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 4:EJ H@F=5 2=D@ 36 @? E96 9@@< 7@C A2J:?8 7@C EC2G6= 2?5 >66E:?8\C6=2E65 6IA6?D6D] w@H6G6C[ E96 28C66>6?E 2=D@ DE2E6D rFEC6== 42??@E 6I4665 2?J 6IEC2 3:==:?8D @G6C S`[___ H:E9@FE 4@F?4:= 2AAC@G2=] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmu2:C9@A6 AC6G:@FD=J 9:C65 |2J?2C5 }6ID6? :? a_aa[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 4:EJ C64@C5D AC6G:@FD=J C6G:6H65 3J {28?:2AA6] $:?46 E96?[ E92E 7:C> 92D C646:G65 2E =62DE Scg_[___ 7C@> E96 4:EJ 7@C =@33J:?8 D6CG:46D] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmq@E9 |2J@C $96CCJ $F==:G2? 2?5 qFCC6== 92G6 AC6G:@FD=J DA@<6? 9:89=J @7 rFEC6==’D H@C< AC@5F4E] $F==:G2? D2:5 rFEC6== 96=A65 E96 E@H? ?2G:82E6 D9:7E:?8 7656C2= 8C2?E 8F:56=:?6D 2?5 AC6G:@FD 7F?5:?8 7C66K6D 2E E96 u656C2= t>6C86?4J |2?286>6?E p86?4J]k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Presenting the 2026 Nappie Awards Finalists ‘Cowboy' Bob Clark, fearless defender, rides off at 83 Here’s why it matters Insurance move will save county millions Opinions differ on Mobile’s ‘wildfire’ economy Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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