Dayne Cutrell

Shown is an image of DC Strategy Group lobbyist Dayne Cutrell. 

 Maynard Nexsen

The city of Fairhope has contracted federal lobbying services with a Birmingham-based consultant, taking the city’s businesses away from the firm he resigned from earlier this year.

During Monday’s first meeting of the month, the Fairhope City Council voted to give a three-year contract to Dayne Cutrell and his new company, DC Strategy Group.

You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335

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