A conceptual design for Fairhope’s Triangle Park envisions the 72 acres of land north of Veterans Drive as “an oasis in the woods” with minimally developed trails and pavilions, designers told city councilors at their Monday night work session.
Christopher Grant with Thompson Engineering and Anthony Garcia with Watershed LLC recalled walking the property Fairhope bought from the Dyas family in 2014 after a years-long legal dispute, and being amazed by the thickness of its woods and the diversity of its native species.
In an effort to preserve the natural beauty and surprising silence of the property yards bounded by U.S. Highway 98 to the east and Main Street to the west, they proposed the city spend the $1 million GOMESA grant it received for the park on a 1.5-mile-long, 8-foot-wide loop trail, a half-mile-long, 8-foot-wide trail that meets Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, a 7-acre longleaf pine preserve in the center, outdoor classrooms along Fly Creek and a trailhead with parking and restrooms near the former Dyas house on Main Street.
Trails through the park will follow the paths left by the old Highway 98 that ran through it in the 1930s and a former logging route in some areas to recognize the land’s history, Grant said. Some trails will be paved, but the majority will be left untouched.
“Because this is a relatively small park, the density of the understory is going to help make you feel like you’re out there by yourself by just the person in front of you being just a couple of turns up the trail they disappear,” Garcia said. “It’s so big out there.”
City councilors said they were excited to see the park step closer into being, but expressed a few concerns about the environment’s long-term health.
“I just worry about overuse of that trail and people climbing up and down the creek bank,” Councilman Jack Burrell said, pointing to the Fly Creek trail and classrooms. “I have concerns over how that affects the natural flow of the creek, not to mention that backs up to residents right there.”
Burrell also asked if the design team considered Fairhope’s budget for the park when they created the concept.
“We know that we have those minimum requirements that we have to meet as related to the GOMESA grant,” Grant said. “We certainly don’t want to limit what our vision and goals for this property is by just what’s included in that grant.”
He added the concept could generate funding on its own terms as the vision becomes a reality.
Council President Jay Robinson called the concept a “great start.” Other than the designers “ironing out” a few of the council’s suggestions, Robinson said, he was excited for the finished park.
Next, the city will host a public hearing on the park plans and a citizen steering committee will refine the design. Mayor Sherry Sullivan expected the project to go to bid after being approved by the City Council and hoped the process could be finished in six weeks.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.