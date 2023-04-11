Triangle Park master plan

The above concept shows the northern 72 acres of the Triangle property, with trails throughout and outdoor classrooms along Fly Creek to the north.

A conceptual design for Fairhope’s Triangle Park envisions the 72 acres of land north of Veterans Drive as “an oasis in the woods” with minimally developed trails and pavilions, designers told city councilors at their Monday night work session.

Christopher Grant with Thompson Engineering and Anthony Garcia with Watershed LLC recalled walking the property Fairhope bought from the Dyas family in 2014 after a years-long legal dispute, and being amazed by the thickness of its woods and the diversity of its native species.

Email news tips and story ideas to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.