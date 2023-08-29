Fairhope City Council 2023

From left to right, Fairhope City Councilors Jack Burrell, Corey Martin, Jay Robinson, Jimmy Conyers and Kevin Boone.

 Staff photo

The Fairhope City Council could soon vote on an ordinance that would require people to annex inside city limits before tapping into Fairhope water.

Councilman Corey Martin introduced the ordinance during the council’s regular meeting rescheduled for Tuesday night. Questions about protecting Fairhope Public Utilities’ service “territory” and legal concerns kept councilors from suspending the rules and acting on the ordinance after its introduction. Meanwhile, Fairhope water customers remain under conservation orders called into effect earlier in August.

