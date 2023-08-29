The Fairhope City Council could soon vote on an ordinance that would require people to annex inside city limits before tapping into Fairhope water.
Councilman Corey Martin introduced the ordinance during the council’s regular meeting rescheduled for Tuesday night. Questions about protecting Fairhope Public Utilities’ service “territory” and legal concerns kept councilors from suspending the rules and acting on the ordinance after its introduction. Meanwhile, Fairhope water customers remain under conservation orders called into effect earlier in August.
“Basically, if you are contiguous to our city limits and you would like to receive water service then you will have to annex into the city limits,” Mayor Sherry Sullivan told councilors during the pre-meeting work session. “This is common practice in other municipalities throughout the state and probably throughout the country, and something Fairhope has never done.”
People building outside city limits do so to avoid impact fees and other costs, Sullivan said, and the ordinance, if passed, would force those people to join the city before building begins.
Councilman Jack Burrell pointed to forthcoming neighborhoods in the south of Fairhope as being a “prime example” of communities near the city limits and not far from a rival water utility he did not name.
“I think we need to protect our territory,” Fairhope Planning and Zoning Manager Hunter Simmons said.
Burrell wondered if there were any laws prohibiting one utility from crossing into another’s territory. While in favor of the ordinance’s principal, he said it is important to consider what will happen to Fairhope’s assets if the ordinance passes.
“I think there's some confusion over what that might look like down the road though,” Council President Jay Robinson said during the regular meeting. “If you’re limiting that contiguous parcel, can there be any limit placed on the noncontiguous piece, because as the law stands right now that piece cannot be annexed into the city.”
How to deal with those property owners, while also taking care of people who live inside city limits and pay impact fees and protecting Fairhope’s business interests as a utility provider are some of the issues councilors will consider, Robinson said.
“We do sell water,” Burrell said, adding Fairhope is currently experiencing “short term” water problems. “We need to make sure we don’t give up our system.”
Councilman Jimmy Conyers agreed with Burrell that rain could fall and replenish Fairhope’s water system soon, and a new city well will pump water across the system in the first months of 2024. But, he said, councilors should consider Fairhope’s long-term future.
“Thinking about just the idea that we are in the business of selling water, if you start denying letting people tap into your water system and people start drilling their own wells, aren’t they tapping into the same aquifer,” Conyers said. “Then in the long, long term they’re using the same resources, but we’re not generating any revenue.”
Speaking to the council from the public, after he had already suggested city councilors consider recycling and treating wastewater for irrigation during the council’s public comments section, Fairhope resident Art Dyas told Robinson Fairhope’s aquifer is much deeper than any that an everyday person could access for a well.
“I’m all in favor of encouraging annexation because it requires any of those customers burdening our system to pay their fair share of the impact fees,” Robinson said. “I got a lot of questions on implementation.”
The ordinance will return before the council at its next regular meeting in two weeks.
The council voted in favor of starting a water connection project with Daphne Utilities to allow either utility to pull up to 500,000 gallons of water each day from the other in case of emergencies.
“We’re going to help each other out,” Daryl Morefield, Fairhope Public Utilities’ water superintendent, said. “This is not an online water line. It's going to be closed. It's a last resort.”
Sullivan said the utilities will split the cost of the project, which could be finished in a few weeks. Fairhope is expected to pay no more than $25,000, she said.
After the meeting, Sullivan told Lagniappe she expected the city will reevaluate the current water conservation phase around the weekend. Last Thursday, Fairhope used 8.5 million gallons of water, followed by 8.7 million gallons on Friday, Sullivan said. Those figures dropped to 7.2 million gallons used after the weekend, she said.
