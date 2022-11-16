Fairhope Cowpen Creek

This screenshot from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) flood risk website (alabamaflood.com) shows the course of Cowpen Creek through Fairfield Place in Fairhope. FEMA designated the area a floodplain in 2019.

Fairhope city councilors discussed possibly authorizing a flood study to improve the flow of a creek that runs through Fairfield Place, a Fairhope neighborhood near Founders Park that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) designated as being in a floodplain in 2019.

Fairhope Building Official Erik Cortinas told the council in their Nov. 14 work session the residential area around that section of Cowpen Creek was not designated a flood zone when developers laid out the subdivision more than 20 years ago. He noted houses on Fairfax Drive and Norman Lane inside the neighborhood and Boothe Road outside the neighborhood have experienced “significant problems” during major storms for at least the past six years.

