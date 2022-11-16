This screenshot from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) flood risk website (alabamaflood.com) shows the course of Cowpen Creek through Fairfield Place in Fairhope. FEMA designated the area a floodplain in 2019.
Fairhope city councilors discussed possibly authorizing a flood study to improve the flow of a creek that runs through Fairfield Place, a Fairhope neighborhood near Founders Park that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) designated as being in a floodplain in 2019.
Fairhope Building Official Erik Cortinas told the council in their Nov. 14 work session the residential area around that section of Cowpen Creek was not designated a flood zone when developers laid out the subdivision more than 20 years ago. He noted houses on Fairfax Drive and Norman Lane inside the neighborhood and Boothe Road outside the neighborhood have experienced “significant problems” during major storms for at least the past six years.
“One of the issues we have is because they were built prior to there being a flood zone designated there; there was no required floor elevation at the time,” Cortinas said. “So, now that it’s a flood zone, all of these property owners are receiving notices from their mortgage companies saying they have to buy flood insurance on a house that was originally built that was not in a flood zone.”
Fairfield Place is not the only area in the Cowpen Creek floodplain. The creek also winds past residences on Spring Lake Drive and Destrehan Road before it enters the Fish River.
Cortinas explained FEMA offers grants to help municipalities solve flooding problems, but the city would have to execute a study before making an application for grant money.
If a study proved enhancing the part of Cowpen Creek that flows between Fairfax Drive and Norman Lane so that the water does not rise as high, he said, they could remove almost a dozen houses in that area from the floodplain, “which is exactly what FEMA would love to see happen with the mitigation money.”
The council would have to approve and contract the estimated $25,000 study, and 25 percent of the costs to perform the actual work would be left to the city to pay if FEMA awarded a grant to do it.
He also noted the people of Fairfield Place would have to involve themselves in the process. The fact their houses now stand in the middle of a federally designated flood zone makes the issue theirs, too. But Cortinas said the dozens of conversations he has had with residents over the past 15 years prove to him they are willing to do what needs to be done on their end.
The grant window would open around March or April. If the study could not be done by then, he said, the city could submit an application the following year, in 2024.
“This problem’s been there for 20 years; it’s not something we can necessarily solve overnight,” Cortinas said. “But this is kind of a step we can take if this is what you choose to do to try to address it.”
Councilman Jack Burrell asked how extensive the flood study would be considering the creek’s course. He wondered if the city would eventually be responsible for mitigating “a five-mile corridor of water.”
Cortinas said no home on Spring Lake Drive has ever flooded, to his knowledge, nor has high water damaged residences on Destrehan Road. He noted there are no other residential developments along the creek’s course after it leaves Fairfield Place, but future developers will have to consider it if they lay subdivisions south of there.
“I’m all for helping alleviate this issue. I would love to see this get corrected, [but] I just want to make sure that if we order this study we aren’t somehow accepting responsibility for this situation,” Council President Jimmy Conyers said.
Cortinas answered there have been instances in the past where a municipality was held responsible, but not in the case of a designated flood zone.
“A designated flood zone is a risk area, period. It just is,” Cortinas explained. “So, if you’re trying to correct or help remove structures from a floodplain using mitigation money, that’s one thing. If you have just poor drainage somewhere and it’s causing flooding and you know about it, that’s been a problem for other municipalities.”
Public Works Director Richard Johnson chimed in that the city would participate in solving the neighborhood’s problem, but the neighborhood would be responsible for maintaining the solution “in perpetuity.”
Conyers echoed he would be in favor of authorizing the flood study “as long as we determine that [the city is] not somehow accepting responsibility or obligating us to make any kind of improvements.”
The Fairfield Place Homeowners Association Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In their regular meeting afterward, city councilors voted to name Councilman Jay Robinson as president and Councilman Corey Martin as president pro tempore for the coming year.
Councilors voted to remand the Montrose Preserve Proposed Urban Development (PUD) back to Zoning Director Hunter Simmons for further work deciding rights-of-way in and out of the 18-lot property along U.S. Highway 98.
The PUD was submitted to the planning commission in 2015 and approved in 2017. An amendment reduced its 77 lots to 18 in 2021. In May, planning staff only received preliminary plat applications for Lots 1 through 6, which the staff rejected because it conflicted with the conditions of approval and existing ordinance limits.
The amendment on the agenda removed the preliminary plat requirement for all 18 lots, created five development phases and proposed two options: that Lots 4 through 6 would be sold on their own, or would be sold as one lot and reduce the total to 16 lots.
Simmons told the council they could approve the amendment as it is or with conditions, deny the amendment altogether, table the discussion or remand it back to him or the planning commission.
Martin moved to postpone the approval until the right-of-way questions are resolved after discussions with the county. This decision saves the amendment from returning back to the planning commission for additional deliberation.
“I think everybody wants this to work,” he said. “We just have to get it right.”
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
