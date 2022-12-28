Fairhope
LAGNIAPPE STAFF

Fairhope city councilors approved a consulting contract for the Dyas Triangle, grudgingly voted to transfer in-house financial management software to a cloud system and greenlit a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade at their last meeting of the year on Dec. 21.

Public Works Director Richard Johnson said the $42,000 agreement would result in a comprehensive forestry management plan for the 108 undeveloped acres in the Triangle Property at the city’s northern entrypoint. The team would work with existing designers planning trails to preserve the property as an urban forest, and help weed out invasive plant species, he said.

