Fairhope city councilors approved a consulting contract for the Dyas Triangle, grudgingly voted to transfer in-house financial management software to a cloud system and greenlit a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade at their last meeting of the year on Dec. 21.
Public Works Director Richard Johnson said the $42,000 agreement would result in a comprehensive forestry management plan for the 108 undeveloped acres in the Triangle Property at the city’s northern entrypoint. The team would work with existing designers planning trails to preserve the property as an urban forest, and help weed out invasive plant species, he said.
“I think ultimately our goal would be once that template is formed then we can expand that to include all of our urban forests and parkland properties that we have to manage, especially the invasive species part,” Johnson said.
The city’s Munis Financial System will no longer be physically housed in Fairhope because of a new agreement with Tyler Technologies in Plano, Texas to move the software to a cloud system at a cost of almost $318,000.
“This one I’m not too happy about to be honest with you,” Jeff Montgomery, the city’s IT director, told councilors. “Tyler Technologies is forcing us within three years to convert our Munis System from having an on-premise [server] to their cloud solution, so instead of buying the hardware up front, having everything in house, we have to rely on them for the backend, the database, the operating system, everything.”
Councilman Jack Burrell said the city spends a ton of money on firewalls and protective measures every year to guard its information software, and asked if the new agreement would guarantee a similar level of security.
Montgomery answered the city would have to leave that up to Tyler Technologies.
“Of course, they claim to have great security and great backup procedures and we’ll just have to kinda trust them,” he said. “I spend a lot of time [maintaining the protection the city has] and to hand it over to somebody else is tough. It's just the way things are going now. Everything is cloud hosting.”
“I promise you some adversaries are in that cloud,” Burrell said, before he joined the rest of the council in approving the agreement.
Councilors also approved a request from the Baldwin County Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee, Inc. to close city streets and use the Fairhope Civic Center and Rotary Youth Club for a parade and program honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday on Monday, Jan. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The council will not meet again until Monday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m.
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
