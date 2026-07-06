Fairhope extends housing moratorium again BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jul 6, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email The Fairhope City Council meets Jan. 12, 2026 for its first meeting of the a new four-year term. Grant McLaughlin/ Lagniappe staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Fairhope City Council is again hitting pause on certain residential project applications while city officials continue to work on updating some zoning codes and local infrastructure. During its June 29 meeting, the City Council voted unanimously to extend a moratorium on certain project applications in the Eastern Shore city for one month. Councilman Jay Robinson was not present. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm“%96C6 92D 366? 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C6D:56?E:2= 56G6=@A>6?E 2AA=:42E:@?D]k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Moratorium (law) Fairhope, Alabama Zoning Infrastructure Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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