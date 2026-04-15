Thomas Hospital Fairhope

Thomas Hospital in Fairhope could receive federal funding for a 30-bed expansion. City councilors in Daphne and Spanish Fort support the measure.

 Google 2022

The city of Fairhope will receive $1 million from a local hospital to assist with electrical line upgrades needed on Greeno Road, city officials announced earlier this week. 

The updated lines will support the hospital’s expansion and new 68-foot tower, the first floor of which could open later this year. 

You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335

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