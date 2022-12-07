Fairhope’s civic leaders are concerned a legislative act endorsed by Republican State Senator Chris Elliott will make them lose their ability to regulate permitting and planning in areas outside the city’s corporate limits.
The Planning Commission unanimously approved a resolution that it will no longer enforce Fairhope’s subdivision regulations for new developments outside corporate limits in the city’s planning jurisdiction, and yielded that responsibility to Baldwin County in its meeting on Monday night, Dec. 5. The City Council is set to vote on a similar ordinance regarding building permits in its next meeting on Monday, Dec. 12.
Mayor Sherry Sullivan told Lagniappe Friday that Elliott’s 2021 bill-turned-law would make county planners and zoners responsible for county residents, and municipal planners and zoners responsible for municipal residents by the summer of 2023. She said it is “a clear example of laws being made in Montgomery that [legislators] don’t understand how it impacts local government.”
She said Fairhope would no longer have a say in how developments beyond the corporate limits come to be after the summer. When the law went into effect, Sullivan said, the city immediately lost the ability to enforce noise, red clay and wetland ordinances.
Fairhope Planning Commission Chairman Lee Turner told the commission Monday night he wished Elliott “had come and talked to any planning and zoning person in any municipality and gotten just a modicum of input.”
He alluded to Boulder, Colorado, and Gainesville, Florida, as examples of cities that “did tricks like this” and wound up with “a halo effect of everything right at the edge of the city limits with the lowest common denominator” not built to the same standards of those buildings inside city limits.
City Councilman Jack Burrell said he was fine with the commission’s resolution, but “the long-term implications of what control we have on our borders is what gives me heartache.”
Elliott said his experience as a former Baldwin County commissioner led him to write the bill, wanting to make the process of building in the county less confusing.
“To those that say [my legislation] gives the elected city officials in Fairhope less say in what happens outside the city of Fairhope’s municipal limits in the county,” Elliott told Lagniappe, “my answer to that is, ‘Yes, that’s correct.’ That’s exactly what it does, and that was the intent of it.”
The bill also serves to create dialogue between municipalities and county leaders, and was endorsed by the Alabama League of Municipalities and the Association of County Commissions of Alabama.
“The pushback that I have heard has not been from rank-and-file citizens,” Elliott said. “It has been from municipal officials who feel they have lost power, and in all fairness they have. The question is whether or not they should have been exercising that power outside their municipal limits.”
He predicted more people may want to be annexed into Fairhope’s corporate limits because of the change. This is fine, Elliott said, because people who want to live in cities should live in cities, and people who want to live in the county should live in the county.
“People who live in the county should not be regulated by people who live in the city,” he said.
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
