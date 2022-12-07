BB2_Fairhope
By Gabriel Tynes

Fairhope’s civic leaders are concerned a legislative act endorsed by Republican State Senator Chris Elliott will make them lose their ability to regulate permitting and planning in areas outside the city’s corporate limits.

The Planning Commission unanimously approved a resolution that it will no longer enforce Fairhope’s subdivision regulations for new developments outside corporate limits in the city’s planning jurisdiction, and yielded that responsibility to Baldwin County in its meeting on Monday night, Dec. 5. The City Council is set to vote on a similar ordinance regarding building permits in its next meeting on Monday, Dec. 12.

Email news tips and story ideas to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.