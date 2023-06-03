Fairhope American Legion Post

American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope

It will take millions of dollars to repair and renovate American Legion Post 199’s longtime Fairhope meeting place, Post Commander Gerry Garcia said, but it will be money well-spent to continue the group’s community service mission.

The Fairhope chapter of the national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans and communities moved into the 110-year-old, three-level house on the curve of Mobile Street exactly 50 years ago this year, Garcia said. Hurricane Sally battered the structure in September 2020, forcing the group to close access to it.

