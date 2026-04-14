Fairhope City Council 2026

The Fairhope City Council meets Jan. 12, 2026 for its first meeting of the a new four-year term. 

 Grant McLaughlin/ Lagniappe staff

The Fairhope Police Department is asking the City Council to renew an agreement with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to dedicate officers to finding suspects connected to child sex crimes. 

On Monday, during its first meeting of the month, the Fairhope City Council moved forward a renewal of a now-three-year-long partnership between ALEA and FPD.

Fairhope housing moratorium extended, zoning paused

You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335

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