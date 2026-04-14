Featured Fairhope looks to renew child sex crime taskforce BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Apr 14, 2026 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email The Fairhope City Council meets Jan. 12, 2026 for its first meeting of the a new four-year term. Grant McLaughlin/ Lagniappe staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Fairhope Police Department is asking the City Council to renew an agreement with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to dedicate officers to finding suspects connected to child sex crimes. On Monday, during its first meeting of the month, the Fairhope City Council moved forward a renewal of a now-three-year-long partnership between ALEA and FPD. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. 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E96 AC@8C2>’D 36?67:E E@ u2:C9@A6]k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Law Enforcement Criminal Law Organized Crime Activity Black Markets Deviance (sociology) Human Commodity Crime Misconduct Law Justice Crimes Issues In Ethics Human Trafficking Social Issues Criminal Justice Contemporary Slavery Organized Crime Activities Of Criminal Organizations Legal Action Human Rights Abuse Smuggling Injustice Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 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