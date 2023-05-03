A 22-year-old man connected to multiple high-speed chases was re-arrested yesterday after leading authorities on yet another high-speed chase last week across Mobile Bay.
In a Wednesday press release, the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit announced local law enforcement successfully executed a search warrant for Dylan Dejuan Bradley, a resident of Fairhope, while at a construction site he was working at in Foley.
According to Baldwin Co. MCU Commander Lt. Andre Reid, Bradley is linked to a recent series of high-speed pursuits that posed significant risks to the public,
On April 26, a county deputy attempted a traffic stop on Bradley's vehicle for a traffic violation. However, Bradley refused to stop and began fleeing at “dangerous” high speeds on the Mobile Bayway. Due to the hazardous circumstances, the pursuit was canceled.
A supervisor familiar with Bradley reviewed pursuit footage and successfully identified Bradley as the driver in the chase. At the time of the April 26 pursuit, Bradley had accumulated six warrants for failing to appear in court on misdemeanor charges, as well as two felony warrants. A subsequent investigation determined Bradley was currently working in Foley.
On May 2, deputies located Bradley's vehicle at a construction site in Foley and later apprehended Bradley before he could reach his vehicle. Bradley now faces multiple charges, including failure to appear in court, reckless endangerment, attempt to elude and criminal mischief and now faces bond revocation.
Law enforcement’s involvement with Bradley began earlier this year on Feb. 11, when a Baldwin County deputy attempted to stop his vehicle for a routine traffic violation. Bradley refused to stop and initiated a high-speed pursuit that culminated with him driving his vehicle into the woods and escaping on foot.
Bradley was arrested the following day, Feb. 12, on an outstanding probation revocation warrant for first-degree criminal mischief.
Lt. Reid commended the outstanding work of the Patrol Division, expressing his gratitude for their dedication to public safety.
"This arrest is a result of sound police work by our Patrol Division and their commitment to apprehending suspects in the safest manner possible," Reid said.
