Dylan Dejuan Bradley

Dylan Dejuan Bradley, 22, Fairhope

A 22-year-old man connected to multiple high-speed chases was re-arrested yesterday after leading authorities on yet another high-speed chase last week across Mobile Bay.

In a Wednesday press release, the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit announced local law enforcement successfully executed a search warrant for Dylan Dejuan Bradley, a resident of Fairhope, while at a construction site he was working at in Foley.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.