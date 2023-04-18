Charles McMahon

McMahon was arrested on five counts of child pornography Monday.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 63-year-old man from Fairhope on five charges of possessing “obscene matter” depicting young children, according to a Tuesday statement.

Investigators searched Charles McMahon’s house on Monday and found downloaded pornographic images of children under the age of 17 on his computer. Booked into the county jail Monday afternoon, McMahon left custody four hours later.

