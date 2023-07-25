Monday night, Fairhope City Treasurer Kim Creech suggested city councilors consider a $45 million line of credit to cover water and wastewater projects for the next five years. Hearing this, the council decided to enlist a consultant to advise.
Creech presented spreadsheets at the council’s work session that showed the city’s water and wastewater department could operate at a deficit over the next five years, with an $18 million deficit projected for 2024. Previously told to use cash reserves to pay expenses and get system improvement projects started, she said she did not want to spend all the money before the city got a line of credit.
“We’ve got about $15 million of different projects for water lines, sewer lines that’s going on,” Creech said. “Looking just at water and sewer, we’re looking at probably having a line of credit to get us through for the next three to four years. We’re looking probably at about $45 million in cash flow that would need to be done.”
She estimated the city would spend about $19 million on water and sewer projects in 2024. Upgrading the headworks of the city’s sewage treatment plant, which processes raw sewage before treating the water, was not included in these estimates, Creech said. Lagniappe previously reported the project could cost the city around $5.8 million, even with a $1.1 million grant award.
“I’m seeing that we need to start this process to issue a line of credit, go out for bid, see what our banks are,” Creech said. “The direction I got was to spend cash, and that’s what we’re doing. We’re spending the cash, but I’m going to need cash flow to finish these projects. We’ve let out contracts, work is being done, we’re getting water lines, we’re getting sewer lines, they’re rolling. I need direction from y’all. Is it going to be $15 million or something greater than that?”
She initially suggested the council could consider a $15 million line of credit, and later told councilors she was thinking closer to $45 million.
Councilman Corey Martin recommended the city hire a financial advisor or firm to evaluate the utility’s finances and figure out the best way forward.
“I’m a believer that you get more than you think you need,” Councilman Jimmy Conyers said. “The closing cost to get a line of credit for $15 million versus $20 million or $25 million, the difference ought to be negligible. The only additional cost is going to be if you use it, and you wouldn’t use it unless you needed it. You can try to keep that down to a minimum and manage your cash flow.”
Councilman Jay Robinson agreed with Martin, it would be better to get outside help to figure out a plan to pay the line of credit back before going out and borrowing money.
“Unfortunately, though these improvements are underway, they are not the only ones and they’re not going to stop,” Robinson said. “We’re in the catch-up phase right now, but once we get through the catch-up phase, we’re in the maintenance phase and upgrade phase and I don’t think it ever stops. We need to be prepared for that, as well as what we’re trying to do in the immediate future.”
