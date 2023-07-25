Fairhope City Council 2023

From left to right, Fairhope City Councilors Jack Burrell, Corey Martin, Jay Robinson, Jimmy Conyers and Kevin Boone.

Monday night, Fairhope City Treasurer Kim Creech suggested city councilors consider a $45 million line of credit to cover water and wastewater projects for the next five years. Hearing this, the council decided to enlist a consultant to advise.

Creech presented spreadsheets at the council’s work session that showed the city’s water and wastewater department could operate at a deficit over the next five years, with an $18 million deficit projected for 2024. Previously told to use cash reserves to pay expenses and get system improvement projects started, she said she did not want to spend all the money before the city got a line of credit.

