Fairhope
City councilors approved a resolution closing Fairhope Avenue for the city’s monthly art walk and authorized repairs to Founders Park’s drainage system at a cost of roughly $230,000 Monday night.

“Our engineers did explore the question that Councilman [Jack] Burrell asked, which was a very good question, was there some options to downsize the pipes, and the answer to the question is yes, the pipes can be downsized and the system still work effectively,” Public Works Director Richard Johnson said.

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore.

