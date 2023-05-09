City councilors approved a resolution closing Fairhope Avenue for the city’s monthly art walk and authorized repairs to Founders Park’s drainage system at a cost of roughly $230,000 Monday night.
“Our engineers did explore the question that Councilman [Jack] Burrell asked, which was a very good question, was there some options to downsize the pipes, and the answer to the question is yes, the pipes can be downsized and the system still work effectively,” Public Works Director Richard Johnson said.
At the council’s April 24 work session, Johnson said progress on the new track project at the city park is going well, but all 725 feet of high-density polyethylene pipe [HDPE] running beneath the property is in desperate need of repair.
Preliminary estimates for replacing the drainage pipes with reinforced concrete added around $250,000 to the multimillion-dollar recreation plan.
“We can replace the two longest runs with 24 inch pipe with the outfall remaining 30 inch,” Johnson said two weeks later. “That would be a cost savings of $11,231.28.”
Choosing the “value engineering option” he presented would reduce the replacement cost from $246,455.98 to $235,224.70.
“The design engineer, your public works director, have no problem with Option 1 because it will work,” Johnson said. “I don’t see any detriment.”
Council President Jay Robinson said ensuring the new track is as close to perfect as possible means repairing the system so it will last.
“It's unfortunate to run into that kind of stuff, but it happens,” Robinson said. “Obviously, we want to fix it now instead of fixing it later.
“If we want something to be near perfect at the end, we have to start the right way.”
Community Affairs Director Paige Crawford presented the results of a petition organized by Gallery by the Bay owner Todd Seeley to close Fairhope Avenue during the city’s next First Friday Art Walk.
Seeley proposed the closure during the public comments portion of the last council meeting, saying many business and restaurant owners on the street supported the idea. Until Monday night, De La Mare Avenue was the only street closed for Art Walk.
“I will say the large majority were in favor and did sign,” Crawford said, adding a handful of people called the city afterward and said they were coerced into signing. “As far as that goes, I would say overwhelmingly they did have the majority say yes to closing it for June.”
To business owners opposing the closure, Councilman Jack Burrell said they do not have to open for Art Walk. While they might lose vehicular traffic, he added businesses and restaurants may receive new patronage from people walking by.
“I’m not convinced this is a great idea long term,” Robinson said, expressing concern about disrupting traffic. “De La Mare’s a one-way and it's not the main thoroughfare through downtown which Fairhope Avenue is.”
Mayor Sherry Sullivan proposed closing the additional street for three months and seeing how it goes.
“We make it work for Arts and Crafts Festival with many streets closed and it works, somehow it works,” Burrell said. “People get around it and that's 10 times the number of people, 50 times the number of people.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
