A group of Fairhope teens arrested last week for stealing 11 cars and three firearms over two days may have committed the crimes for fun, Lt. Shane Nolte of the Fairhope Police Department said Monday. All four will face charges for receiving stolen property or theft.
Fairhope Police announced Monday, Aug. 14, that officers arrested a 14-, 16- and 17-year-old after spotting them driving a stolen vehicle the Sunday before. The group left the vehicle and fled on foot after officers tried to pull them over, but police had enough information to arrest them the following day, according to a statement from the Fairhope Police Department. Police arrested another 17-year-old on Tuesday afternoon.
Nolte said the teens did not give investigators a lot of information about what motivated them to start stealing vehicles and some of the guns, money, sunglasses and other valuables they found inside them. However, Nolte said it appears the group found an unlocked car with keys inside it, and started “joyriding” around Fairhope looking for others to steal over the course of two days.
The teens may have known each other from school or their neighborhoods, Nolte said. When asked if any of them had criminal histories, Nolte said he “[does] not know any of [those] kids.” Their actions do not appear to be part of any larger plan, he said.
It is hard to estimate the exact value of the cars the teens stole, Nolte said, but most of them were “high end.” He set the price tag for the guns and other valuables stolen at between $2,000 and $2,500. Officers recovered all the cars and guns stolen by Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 15, Nolte added.
Cars and guns were reported stolen from Bell Chase, the 100 block of Nichols Avenue, Summit Street, the 9000 block of County Road 34, Old Battles Village, Firethorne, Southland Place, Echo Lane and Woodmere Drive.
Investigators charged two of the teens for receiving stolen property, and one other teen with first-degree theft, but more charges could be filed. Nolte said he did not know what kind of penalty the group could face. A juvenile court judge will determine that, he said.
Nolte encouraged people to keep their vehicles locked and their valuables either hidden out of sight or stored in a safer place.
