A group of Fairhope teens arrested last week for stealing 11 cars and three firearms over two days may have committed the crimes for fun, Lt. Shane Nolte of the Fairhope Police Department said Monday. All four will face charges for receiving stolen property or theft.

Fairhope Police announced Monday, Aug. 14, that officers arrested a 14-, 16- and 17-year-old after spotting them driving a stolen vehicle the Sunday before. The group left the vehicle and fled on foot after officers tried to pull them over, but police had enough information to arrest them the following day, according to a statement from the Fairhope Police Department. Police arrested another 17-year-old on Tuesday afternoon.

