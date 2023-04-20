Bayshore Christian School will break ground on a new upper school in May, according to a Thursday statement.
The Fairhope Christian classical school’s Logic and Rhetoric campus will sprawl on 46 acres of land off County Road 13 in Daphne and feature 28,000 square feet of learning space. The property has room to build a gym, athletic fields and a performing arts center in the future.
“We are so excited to see years of prayer, planning and providence come to fruition,” Rev. Sam McDonald, the interim head of school, said. “It is a celebratory moment for sure.”
Board Chairman Rob Adamson said supply chain issues for construction materials caused by the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the project for years. The school purchased the land in 2018.
“However, the Lord has been faithful to our Bayshore family and has now made the construction of this Upper School academic building a reality,” he said.
Baldwin County planning commissioners approved a site plan for the facility at their regular meeting on April 6.
The school is projected to open in Fall 2024. BCS will keep its grammar school at its current location in Fairhope.
