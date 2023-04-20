Bayshore Christian
Staff photo

Bayshore Christian School will break ground on a new upper school in May, according to a Thursday statement.

The Fairhope Christian classical school’s Logic and Rhetoric campus will sprawl on 46 acres of land off County Road 13 in Daphne and feature 28,000 square feet of learning space. The property has room to build a gym, athletic fields and a performing arts center in the future.

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.