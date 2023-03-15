Fairhope City councilors discussed the progress of a new roundabout and accepted millions in grants for sewer upgrades at their Monday night meeting.
During the work session, Public Works Director Richard Johnson said engineers are readying to submit plans for a roundabout at the intersection of North Section Street, Main Street and Veterans Drive near Fairhope’s Floral Clock. The Alabama Department of Transportation will review the plans, and provide comments on next steps.
“We’re hopefully looking at sometime getting this project prepared for bid and letting sometime in the fall of the year,” he told councilors.
The current cost estimate is around $1.5 million, with the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization putting up $1.2 million and the city putting up $315,000. Johnson said these figures could change, but the split proportion should remain the same. Building the roundabout could take about nine months, he guessed.
“I know one of the considerations is how can we keep the intersection as open as possible during construction,” Johnson said. “One leg you can drop off would probably be Veterans, which would hurt you the least. Triangle Drive is the one that has the greatest challenge in matching grades coming into the roundabout, and that’s probably the leg that’s going to have the most closure associated with it.
“But for the vast majority of the project, our goal is going to be to keep Section, Scenic [Highway 98] and Veterans open during construction, and really only would close those when they’re tying in the actual roundabout to it.”
At the regular meeting, councilors approved an increase of $3.4 million for the city’s $10 million RESTORE Act grant. Bids for construction on the sprawling sewer upgrade project came in at $3.2 million over the original grant’s construction costs, and the U.S. Treasury signed off on the request for extra money.
Documents in the meeting packet explain the city received the grant to “accommodate growth within the sewer system, to rehab the aging infrastructure to the sewer system, to minimize overflows and to build redundancy within the system for operational purposes, and also develop long-term planning goals.”
“It’s kind of a no-brainer,” Councilman Jack Burrell said before casting his affirmative vote.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
