Fairhope City councilors discussed the progress of a new roundabout and accepted millions in grants for sewer upgrades at their Monday night meeting.

During the work session, Public Works Director Richard Johnson said engineers are readying to submit plans for a roundabout at the intersection of North Section Street, Main Street and Veterans Drive near Fairhope’s Floral Clock. The Alabama Department of Transportation will review the plans, and provide comments on next steps.

