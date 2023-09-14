Fairhope City Council 2023

From left to right, Fairhope City Councilors Jack Burrell, Corey Martin, Jay Robinson, Jimmy Conyers and Kevin Boone.

 Staff photo

Fairhope could soon have new policies for maintaining historic homes and buildings after city councilors discussed the first draft of a preservation ordinance in a Monday night work session.

Though Fairhope City Council members said they supported the idea of protecting the Eastern Shore city’s antique structures, the ordinance should not create what would be in effect a “second planning commission” with the power to “police” beyond reason how people keep their historic properties. Rather, it should allow property owners to flexibly maintain their homes and businesses, and give the city tax benefits and funding opportunities.

