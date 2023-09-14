Fairhope could soon have new policies for maintaining historic homes and buildings after city councilors discussed the first draft of a preservation ordinance in a Monday night work session.
Though Fairhope City Council members said they supported the idea of protecting the Eastern Shore city’s antique structures, the ordinance should not create what would be in effect a “second planning commission” with the power to “police” beyond reason how people keep their historic properties. Rather, it should allow property owners to flexibly maintain their homes and businesses, and give the city tax benefits and funding opportunities.
The draft ordinance comes months after the demolition of historic buildings around Fairhope, including the home of Nancy Lewis, a woman who lived in Fairhope after being freed from slavery.
“I would want something less restrictive, but it’s gotta be able to still qualify as a [Certified Local Government] or else there’s not really a benefit, I don’t think, of doing this,” Councilman Jimmy Conyers said. “Everybody in Fairhope that I’ve talked to they seem to be pretty much in favor of this in terms of their neighbor, but when it comes to their house it’s a little more of a gray area.”
Awarded by the National Parks Service, the Certified Local Government status makes cities with historic preservation ordinances and commissions eligible for support from state historic preservation offices and matching grant funds for projects, according to the Alabama Historical Commission’s website. Chickasaw, Foley, Magnolia Springs and Mobile are among the 34 Alabama cities designated as Certified Local Governments.
City attorney Chris Williams explained a draft ordinance the members of the all-volunteer Fairhope Historic Preservation Committee wrote in consultation with him, the city’s building and planning department and others.
Loosely influenced by Alabama’s statewide model, Williams said the ordinance would create a body of seven to 13 volunteers “almost like a second planning commission” to designate sites for preservation and ensure their upkeep. The body would hold regular public meetings, and could use Fairhope’s building department to make sure historic properties are maintained.
“I guess the bottom line I have and always had is money,” Councilman Kevin Boone said. “When the government, whether it be us or this committee, is telling me, I bought a house last year and its in a historical area and it's going to cost me 40-percent more to preserve it in a historical fashion as opposed to tearing it down, I’m going to have a problem with it.”
He said he had a “real problem” with making a property owner adapt to new rules regarding a structure that was not historically-protected previously.
Mayor Sherry Sullivan called the draft “a good start.” If the ordinance were up for a vote that night, Sullivan said she would advise the council not to pass it because of the workload it could put on city employees and the extra government body it could create.
“I’ve always been in favor of it. I think it’s something we should do to try to preserve some historic properties in Fairhope,” she said. “I do think there is a way to organize this ordinance where we could meet the requirements of a Certified Local Government and be able to do some of those tax incentives people are looking for, but, again, I think some of this gives the commission a little too much power.”
