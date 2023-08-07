The Fairhope City Council voted unanimously to put the city under a “water emergency” as of noon Monday. Fairhope Public Utilities’ tanks have not been able to recover after days of high usage, Mayor Sherry Sullivan said, because of soaring temperatures and frequent lawn-watering.
Lagniappe previously reported Fairhope enacted the least restrictive of its three-phase water conservation plan in June in response to what Sullivan called an “unusual” dry spell. While that phase asked water customers to voluntarily limit how much water they use each day, councilors Monday enacted the plan’s mandatory phase, prohibiting irrigation and restricting when customers can wash their vehicles and fill their pools under penalty of $500 fines.
Sullivan said it does not appear many people listened to the city’s suggestions, with more than 8 million gallons of water used each day over the last weekend. She said people “just aren’t paying attention” to the city’s messaging, and enacting phase three is the only way to solve the present problem.
“The biggest culprit we have to our water capacity is irrigation,” Sullivan said. “No matter how much we continue to preach to people to please irrigate overnight, coming into work this morning and going to the pickleball courts, I passed four different places that were running their irrigation at 8 o’clock this morning. I did send code enforcement out to visit those people.”
The restriction only applies to customers of Fairhope Public Utilities and not to people who draw their water from private wells, Sullivan said. No one is allowed to irrigate their land or gardens, cars cannot be hand-washed on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays, and swimming pools can only be filled on alternating days depending on street address.
“If people would just stop irrigating and realize their grass does not have to be watered every day to the extent their water is running down the gutter,” she said. “Use what you need. We’re not asking you to do anything that other places don’t ask other folks to do.”
Fairhope’s tanks could refill to where they need to be if customers follow phase three’s rules for at least 48 hours, Sullivan said.
“We have not seen these kind of extreme weather patterns,” she said. “We are one of the rainiest places in the United States. We typically see close to 70-inches of rain a year, and we are just not seeing that right now.”
City Council President Jay Robinson said he hoped enacting the “water emergency” would lead to days of rain afterward, as it seemed to in years past when the city took similar action.
The city is working to increase its water capacity, Sullivan said, readying to open a new well and considering buying land for another in the coming months.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.