Fairhope Water Tower
By Gabriel Tynes

The Fairhope City Council voted unanimously to put the city under a “water emergency” as of noon Monday. Fairhope Public Utilities’ tanks have not been able to recover after days of high usage, Mayor Sherry Sullivan said, because of soaring temperatures and frequent lawn-watering.

Lagniappe previously reported Fairhope enacted the least restrictive of its three-phase water conservation plan in June in response to what Sullivan called an “unusual” dry spell. While that phase asked water customers to voluntarily limit how much water they use each day, councilors Monday enacted the plan’s mandatory phase, prohibiting irrigation and restricting when customers can wash their vehicles and fill their pools under penalty of $500 fines.

