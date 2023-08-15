Fairhope City Council 2023

From left to right, Fairhope City Councilors Jack Burrell, Corey Martin, Jay Robinson, Jimmy Conyers and Kevin Boone.

 Staff photo

One week after the Fairhope City Council restricted water use, councilors revised the ordinance to give the system more flexibility. The original “water emergency,” however, will remain in place another week.

The new ordinance introduced and enacted seven days after the city put in place the most severe phase of its current water conservation plan, starts conservation phases at earlier levels of water use than the original ordinance, and gives the city room to remove those restrictions sooner. Councilman Jack Burrell proposed the revision, and the council suspended the rules to adopt it Monday night.

