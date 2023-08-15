One week after the Fairhope City Council restricted water use, councilors revised the ordinance to give the system more flexibility. The original “water emergency,” however, will remain in place another week.
The new ordinance introduced and enacted seven days after the city put in place the most severe phase of its current water conservation plan, starts conservation phases at earlier levels of water use than the original ordinance, and gives the city room to remove those restrictions sooner. Councilman Jack Burrell proposed the revision, and the council suspended the rules to adopt it Monday night.
“We knew at that time it wouldn’t be perfect, but we knew we needed something in place,” Burrell said, recalling when the council passed Fairhope’s first water conservation plan in 2020. “Hopefully, we’re going to make it a little better tonight.”
The Fairhope City Council voted unanimously to put the city under a “water emergency” as of …
When the ordinance becomes law on Aug. 23, the voluntary water alert phase will go into effect when the water system’s use hits 80-percent, the mandatory water warning phase will go into effect at 90-percent and the most restrictive emergency phase will go into effect at 95-percent. The old ordinance said all phases would remain active until the average use drops after seven consecutive days. Now, the new ordinance eases restrictions if consumption drops on seven out of 10 days. Before the emergency phase ends, 1.5 inches of rain must also fall within a week.
What Fairhope Public Utilities customers can and cannot do under each phase remains largely the same. The water alert phase is still voluntary. The water warning phase only allows irrigation on alternating weekdays by address. Irrigation is not allowed outside the hours of 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The water emergency phase still prohibits any and all irrigation. The average water demand will determine how the city eases the water emergency restrictions, with the idea being a gradual step-down to the water alert.
Penalties for violating the more restrictive phases are a $300 fine for a second warning, and a $500 fine for every warning after the third.
Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan acknowledged Monday night many people have criticized her and city councilors for ordering the “water emergency.” While more and more people are making Fairhope their home than ever before, Sullivan said again unusually high temperatures and fewer rainy days caused the “water emergency.”
“We are definitely not seeing the rainfall we need to see,” she said. “We have excessive heat temperatures, which we all know. The growth is a factor, but we have not seen these kinds of temperatures and the lack of rainfall in a number of years.”
Rainfall in Fairhope is currently 19 inches below historical averages, Sullivan said, and July and August have had more days with temperatures upwards of 90 degrees than in summers past.
In turn, Sullivan criticized people for defying city employees called to residences that are violating the restrictions. People have even harassed the employees driving the city’s water truck, she said.
“We’re pulling that water out of our wells at Quail Creek and out of the ponds,” Sullivan said. “They’re chasing our driver, harassing our driver asking him where he got his water from.”
She described the reactions of some residents to the city’s request that they do not water their lawns or wash their cars as “ridiculous.”
“My grass at home is dying, my bushes are dying, my azaleas are dying,” Sullivan said. “There is a much bigger picture here that people are not paying attention to, and all we are asking is people not to irrigate their lawns.”
Council President Jay Robinson said water consumption never fell below 7 million gallons after the council enacted the water emergency, and the council did not act without thinking of the consequences. Restricting water use at its highest level was the only choice the council had, Robinson said.
Speaking to Fairhope residents and water customers, Robinson challenged them to find a city that has been investing more money on upgrades to its municipal water system. Earlier in the meeting, Burrell said construction of a new well that will increase the system’s water capacity by 22-percent should conclude in the spring of 2024.
“We hope that it's something, despite this new ordinance or this revised ordinance that we’re presenting tonight, we hope it's something that never has to be discussed again once we get up, increase this capacity,” Robinson said. “Be patient.”
The council opted to renew the Aug. 7 water emergency out of concern more days of high temperatures and little rain are on the way. They also worried there is a “pent up” desire among Fairhope residents to use the system’s water, and calling the emergency off too soon would cause demand to spike again.
Robinson emphasized he and his fellow councilman are water customers, too, and are feeling the same frustration.
“I’m going to drive home. I'm going to walk through my brittle yard and look at that sad excuse for a front yard,” he said. “I wish I had a crystal ball or a magic water truck to come out and water everybody’s grass, but unfortunately we live in the real world and this is the real life situation we’re dealing with.”
