Fairhope Water Tower
By Gabriel Tynes

Based on decreased usage and recent rainfall, Fairhope Public Utilities announced Thursday the system will move into a less-aggressive phase of water conservation on Monday, Aug. 21. Until then, the current water emergency remains in place.

Customers of Fairhope Public Utilities have been under a strict water emergency since the first week of August. While the current water emergency bars people from watering their lawns and washing their cars on the weekends, customers will be able to water their lawns on alternating days starting Monday.

