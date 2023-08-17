Based on decreased usage and recent rainfall, Fairhope Public Utilities announced Thursday the system will move into a less-aggressive phase of water conservation on Monday, Aug. 21. Until then, the current water emergency remains in place.
Customers of Fairhope Public Utilities have been under a strict water emergency since the first week of August. While the current water emergency bars people from watering their lawns and washing their cars on the weekends, customers will be able to water their lawns on alternating days starting Monday.
City councilors approved an amended water conservation ordinance at their Monday night meeting that starts restrictions at earlier levels of water demand and gives the city room to remove those restrictions sooner than before.
“The new ordinance allows moving from Phase III [the most restrictive] once you receive 1.5 inches of rain in a 7-day period and usage is below 95 percent for 7 out of 10 days,” a Facebook post from the utility reads. “As of today, the Fairhope water system has run at 80 to 90 percent capacity for 7 out of 10 days and most areas in Fairhope received 1 to 2 inches of rain on August 14.”
When Phase II, also called a water warning, starts on Monday, customers will still be required to abide by the ordinance, but the restrictions will not be as severe as those in Phase III.
Odd-numbered street addresses may water their lawns on Monday and Wednesday, and even-numbered addresses may water on Tuesday and Thursday. No irrigation is allowed on the weekend. Customers may only water their yards between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., and between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The water warning will remain in effect until water demand averages at or below 90 percent of capacity for 7 out of 10 days.
“Customers found to be in violation of the mandatory phases may be issued a citation and may be required to appear before a municipal judge,” the post reads. “Fines could be up to $500. The new ordinance allows a warning for the first offense, a $300 fine for a second offense and $500 fines for any additional offenses.”
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.