A 2021 lawsuit alleging the Baldwin County Commission improperly brought an area south of Fairhope under zoning is back on track after confusion over a series of motions saw a judge dispose the case in January.
Gregory Knight and Willard Holliman are suing the County Commission because they say a December 2020 vote to bring the Point Clear area into county zoning as District 19 did not represent the entirety of the Precinct 10 voting district, which includes a historically Black community.
Their complaint reads some Black residents did not receive notices that an election was scheduled, and say polling stations opened in the sanctuary of Bethel Lutheran Church, “which is highly irregular and inappropriate.”
Attorney Thomas Benton Jr. — who is representing Knight and Holliman — told Lagniappe he thought the zoning served “to eliminate the Black community eventually” from the southern part of Fairhope.
Baldwin County Circuit Judge Scott Taylor sidelined the case when Benton did not attend a hearing on Jan. 10 to discuss a motion he filed.
At a hearing seeking relief from final judgment on Feb. 14, Benton told Taylor he did not appear in January because he was trying another case in federal court at that time. Benton thought his motion to reconsider was moot because Taylor did not address it.
“The court did not address the motion to reconsider within the 10-day deadline set forth in this court’s order granting defendant’s motion to compel; therefore, plaintiff complied with the court’s order and further responded to defendant’s discovery on November 11, 2022,” he wrote in January. “Based on the foregoing, plaintiff’s counsel believed that their motion to reconsider was moot.”
Attorney Joshua Willis said the County Commission does not oppose or support reinstating the suit, but the “discovery issue” must be “put to bed.” Defendants’ motions claim they had some difficulty in viewing evidence supporting the claims the plaintiffs made.
Taylor told Benton he disposed the case to get his attention and to make sure the case was being moved forward.
“My intent was to get somebody working on the case,” Taylor said before returning the suit to the docket.
When not administering a zoning election by voting district, Benton said the county is supposed to determine and explain why it was not feasible to go by the voting district.
“If the county didn’t make a determination that it was not feasible to use the voting district as opposed to cutting things out and adding things in, my position is that zoning’s not valid,” he said.
Knight said he and many others have lived in the Point Clear area for generations and have not had any problems before zoning came. He added many in the community could not afford to rebuild their homes up to zoning codes if something were to happen to them.
“We’ve been in these woods all our life,” Knight said. “We just want to be left alone.”
