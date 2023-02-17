Baldwin County Courthouse web
By Gabriel Tynes

A 2021 lawsuit alleging the Baldwin County Commission improperly brought an area south of Fairhope under zoning is back on track after confusion over a series of motions saw a judge dispose the case in January.

Gregory Knight and Willard Holliman are suing the County Commission because they say a December 2020 vote to bring the Point Clear area into county zoning as District 19 did not represent the entirety of the Precinct 10 voting district, which includes a historically Black community.

