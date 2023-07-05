This picture from the Baldwin County Planning Commission agenda shows the proposed six-lot subdivision between two holes on Fairhope's Lakewood Golf Club. Area residents said people living in the subdivision would be at an increased risk of serious injury from errant golf balls.
Baldwin County Commissioners rejected plans to build a 6-lot subdivision between two holes at Fairhope’s Lakewood Golf Club two months after the county planning commission narrowly denied the proposal.
All four commissioners voted against rezoning the Retirement Systems of Alabama’s (RSA) property between two fairways to make way for The Oaks at the Colony, a 7.2 acre real estate development. They also voted down amended plans developers drew after the planning commission’s May meeting, in which many people condemned the subdivision as unsafe.
Fears of “errant balls,” conflicting statistics on the average golfer’s ability and question…
Lagniappe previously reported community members who live on and around the golf course near the intersection of Battles Road and Section Street said building a small subdivision on land that has been a fairway buffer since the late 1940s would put people in danger of being injured or killed by errant golf balls. If such an accident happened, they added the road to the houses is too narrow even for ambulances and other emergency vehicles to access the subdivision.
“We feel like we have relied on the expertise of those who really have the best input,” applicant Melissa Currie said Wednesday, highlighting the golf course design experts and Baldwin County planners who helped prepare the plans. “We made just a slight modification that we gave to the staff on Friday (June 30) to increase the pavement width on the road from 16 feet to 20, and we increased the front setback from 10 feet to 12 feet.”
The subdivision’s general changes include creating wider buffers between the houses and the golf course, and moving the houses closer to the road. Currie said the subdivision is smaller than residential developments around Lakewood and other Eastern Shore golf courses, at .82 units per acre compared to 1 or 3 units per acre.
“We are exceeding what other golf courses have in the exact same condition,” Currie said. “It is an acceptable form of development.”
RSA representative Marshall Gardner said the subdivision project is important to his client.
“I understand growth is a hot topic in Baldwin County, it's controversial,” he said. “We have jumped through every hoop we have been asked to jump through. We’ve got two of the leading golf course architects in the country opining this development is every bit as safe if not safer than other developments along golf courses.”
Gardner speculated some of the opposition to the subdivision could be coming from neighbors who do not want to see their view of the golf course impaired.
Speaking via video conference, golf course architect Michael Hurdzon said the six houses proposed in the subdivision are “more than reasonably safe” from flying golf balls. He would even “feel comfortable” moving into the neighborhood himself, he added.
Community member Tracy Frost echoed what she told the planning commission two months ago and said she and others have seen hundreds of golf balls soar into the subdivision’s woods. Even with the changes, Frost said the subdivision should not proceed.
“The bottom line is no matter how they modify it, no matter how they change it, that property is too narrow,” she said. “I don’t really believe they believe it's completely safe.”
Fairhope attorney Thomas Pilcher, who told the planning commission in May their discussion of the subdivision could be evidence if someone decided to sue them after being injured on the property, said he appreciated the efforts to make the subdivision safer, but they are not enough.
“What’s going to happen one day when the yard guy is in there?” Pilcher said. “What happens if a golf ball hits him? Somebody’s going to get sued. You guys are probably going to get sued. The county’s going to get sued. Everybody’s going to get sued.”
Other residents shared Frost’s and Pilcher’s concerns that the subdivision is unsafe.
Carroll Sullivan, a former lawyer who lives at Lakewood, said RSA decided to build the subdivision without consulting any of the community members. The plans, he said, “run contrary to the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Baldwin County.”
Errant golf ball expert Ken Tannar, also speaking via video conference, said the subdivision plans still do not leave enough space between the two fairways to be considered safe. He said a “significant risk” of being injured by a golf ball exists for people who live on or visit the property.
Both sides took shots at each others’ experts, research and motives, but when the time came to vote, commissioners unanimously voted against the subdivision.
