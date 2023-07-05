Fairhope fairway subdivision

This picture from the Baldwin County Planning Commission agenda shows the proposed six-lot subdivision between two holes on Fairhope's Lakewood Golf Club. Area residents said people living in the subdivision would be at an increased risk of serious injury from errant golf balls.

Baldwin County Commissioners rejected plans to build a 6-lot subdivision between two holes at Fairhope’s Lakewood Golf Club two months after the county planning commission narrowly denied the proposal.

All four commissioners voted against rezoning the Retirement Systems of Alabama’s (RSA) property between two fairways to make way for The Oaks at the Colony, a 7.2 acre real estate development. They also voted down amended plans developers drew after the planning commission’s May meeting, in which many people condemned the subdivision as unsafe.

Fairhope fairway amended

This conceptual master plan shows the changes developers made to The Oaks at the Colony subdivision proposed for Lakewood Golf Club.

