A lawsuit filed on Monday by the victim in the sexual abuse case of former Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach Jonathan Sauers claims the school is holding her back from participating in extracurriculars unless she agrees not to sue the school.
According the suit filed in the Mobile County Circuit Court, the victim is accusing Faith Academy of preventing her from playing softball unless she signs a “hold harmless agreement”, which would essentially prevent the victim from suing the institution as it relates to the sexual abuse by Sauers.
Sauers was arrested on March 14 and was charged with two counts of engaging in a sex act and having sexual contact with a student under 19. He later confessed in court to having a sexual relationship with the student and faces 10 to 20 years in prison if convicted.
The suit claims tuition for the victim has been paid and the current school handbook does not require students to sign such agreements in situations of sexual abuse by faculty hired by the school. It also claims the victim is the only member of the softball team asked to sign a document and if she is not allowed to play, could impact her ability to potentially receive a scholarship in the future.
Counsel for the victim is seeking a temporary restraining order against the school and is motioning for a preliminary injunction on the matter and that she be allowed to play softball immediately.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
