The head coach of the Faith Academy boys soccer program was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges for a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach Jonathan Sauers, 44, of Semmes, was taken into custody Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), and is being charged with two counts accusing him of engaging in a sex act and having sexual contact with a student under 19.
According to his Linkedin, Sauers has been with Faith Academy since 2009 where he taught 8th grade science and marine biology in addition to an 11th grade Bible class.
Officials with the school stated they had been advised not to comment by attorney’s and could not confirm if Sauers had been terminated yet.
Lt. Mark Bailey spoke to reporters Tuesday afternoon to provide details of Sauers’ arrest. He said the victim is a 16-year-old female who was one of Sauers’ students.
Deputies with MCSO received a call Monday night from the parents of the victim who were concerned after she did not return from the Semmes Walmart for over an hour. She had told them she was going to pick up school supplies.
Bailey said the female met Sauers at the Walmart and the two of them proceeded to drive a short distance away where the sexual acts took place. By this time, deputies were conducting a search around the area and located the female walking down Moffett Road. where she was picked up and brought back to her car at the Walmart. That’s when she reportedly disclosed the sexual relationship to officers.
“This is a very heinous crime,” Bailey said. “We have these statutes in place in Alabama, fairly new statutes and it’s a shame we have to have statutes like this that prohibit teachers or any school employee for that matter having any sexual relationship with the student.”
Bailey added this is not the first encounter between the two and he suspects the relationship has been ongoing for months. He said it’s rare for a crime of this nature to be brought to the attention of authorities, especially when it involves juveniles.
“Many of these cases, in my experience with juvenile victims, go unreported,” Bailey said. “We’re taught to confide in our adults, especially teachers and coaches so it’s very rare these are disclosed and I believe this was only disclosed because the parents took initiative to find out where their daughter was.”
Bailey said based on his experience with cases such as this one, there is the possibility of other victims involved and if so, urged those to come forward. He noted this is Sauers’ first known criminal offense.
“In my 24 years of law enforcement, rarely do we find an offender, whether it be a burglary suspect or a sexual offender that when you catch them in the act, it’s very rarely their first offense,” Bailey said. “You can remain anonymous, we don’t judge. We gather the facts and evidence and we apply the law to that. We’re not the judge and we’re not the jury but we take these accusations and crimes very seriously and we will hold adults accountable for their actions against our youth.”
Both charges Sauer faces are Class B felonies and each carry a potential sentence of 10-20 years in prison.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
