Featured Falkner arrested on fraud, conspiracy charges BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jul 20, 2026 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Shown is a photo of Peter "Teddy" Falkner, who was arrested on July 17, 2026. Mobile County Sheriff's Office Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man who previously served as the CEO of a medical tech company in the fertility sector has been arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy and fraud, according to Mobile County Metro Jail logs. Peter “Teddy” Falkner, the former CEO of Innovative Medical Partners (IMP), was arrested Friday by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and charged with: × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kF=mk=: 5:ClQ=ECQmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmu6=@?J 4C:>:?2= 4@?DA:C24Jk^Amk^=:mk=: 5:ClQ=ECQmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmuC2F5 :? 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E96 &?:E65 z:?85@>] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmp DA@<6DA6CD@? 7@C E96 |@3:=6 r@F?EJ s:DEC:4E pEE@C?6J’D ~77:46 5:5 ?@E :>>65:2E6=J C6DA@?5 E@ 2 C6BF6DE 7@C 4@>>6?E]k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lawsuit Criminal Conspiracy Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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