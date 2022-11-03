A Mobile woman, who along with her husband, is being sued for allegedly taking millions of dollars from business investors had a Hollywood, California attorney ask Lagniappe to remove an exclusive report about the lawsuits, claiming they have been successfully concluded. Attorneys for the plaintiffs in the case say otherwise.
Lagniappe received a “Courtesy Request to Remove” letter Wednesday night regarding the article published last month highlighting the cascading legal action against business owners Peter and Carla Falkner. The letter requests the removal of the article.
In two separate complaints, the Falkners’ business partners and investors accuse the couple of pocketing $5 million from their medical device development startup company, Innovative Medicine Partners, while failing to bring products to the market by selling unregistered securities for their subsidiary businesses.
The investors also claim Mr. Falkner deceived them during fundraising meetings, where he would dress in medical scrubs to present himself as a member of the medical community and allegedly embellished his educational, professional and financial background.
Lagniappe received the notice by email late Wednesday night signed by Beverly Hills, California, attorney Lars Kushner, who told the paper’s publishers he had been retained to represent Carla Falkner concerning its coverage of the lawsuits, which was published as a story titled “High life — Lawsuits allege investments funded Mobile couple’s ‘lavish’ lifestyle.” Peter Falkner is not mentioned in the letter.
Carla Williams Falkner has been involved in country music for several years and has a number of upcoming Christmas shows being promoted in Mobile, Baton Rouge and Pigeon Forge. In 2021, she recorded and released “A Tribute to The Carpenters,” at the famed Abbey Road Studios, where the Beatles recorded most of their music.
The letter claims Carla Falkner has been “successful in litigation” and the newspaper should consider removing its article without printing or offering an update. However, the Alacourt legal database and communication with attorneys involved in the case quickly revealed this to be untrue.
“Ms. Falkner disputes the allegations made in the post and was ultimately successful in litigation related to this matter,” Kushner wrote.
According to court documents, the Falkners’ lawsuit with business partners Dr. Kirby and Dr. Deneen Plessala entered into a 90-day mediation window beginning Oct. 28 and remains active. A lawsuit by numerous local and Georgia-based investors also remains active.
Kushner is a self-employed lawyer whose website indicates his practice focuses primarily on “estate planning, wills & probate law.” He is not listed as Carla Falkner’s legal counsel for her local cases.
When Lagniappe’s publishers responded to deny Kushner’s request to remove the article since the case is still ongoing, he responded Thursday, writing, “My sincere apologies, the letter sent out yesterday was sent in error and I confirm that we no longer represent Ms. Falkner-Williams.”
Stephen Whitehead and Mickey Wright of Lloyd, Gray, Whitehead & Monroe, P.C. in Birmingham and Thomas Benton of Benton Law in Mobile are the retained defense team for the Falkners. When emailed asking about why Kushner was contacting the media, the defense team did not respond.
Carla Falkner has claimed the lawsuits are retaliation for her being a “whistleblower,” but has not elaborated on the claim.
Attempts to reach Carla Falkner for comment were unsuccessful.
