A Mobile woman, who along with her husband, is being sued for allegedly taking millions of dollars from business investors had a Hollywood, California attorney ask Lagniappe to remove an exclusive report about the lawsuits, claiming they have been successfully concluded. Attorneys for the plaintiffs in the case say otherwise.

Lagniappe received a “Courtesy Request to Remove” letter Wednesday night regarding the article published last month highlighting the cascading legal action against business owners Peter and Carla Falkner. The letter requests the removal of the article.

