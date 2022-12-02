Peter and Carla Falkner,

Peter and Carla Falkner, co-owners of Innovative Medicine Partners in Mobile.

A Mobile couple accused in two separate lawsuits of misdirecting millions in investor funds is asking a judge to throw out one lawsuit brought against them by stakeholders.

In the complaints filed earlier this year, Peter and Carla Falkner, co-founders of Innovative Medicine Partners (IMP), have been accused of financial impropriety, allegedly siphoning off half of the $10 million in investments raised by the company to fund their “lavish” lifestyle while simultaneously failing to achieve critical milestones to make the company profitable.

