A family representative of the young woman who left for Europe with a former Archdiocese of Mobile priest canceled a press conference scheduled for Thursday afternoon out of concern for her safety.
“They’re afraid something’s going to happen to their daughter,” Mobile attorney Christine Hernandez said.
The family of the young woman who left the country late last month with now-defrocked priest Alex Crow, canceled the presser and decided not to speak publicly after a local television station posted a social media tease that promised to livestream the event, Hernandez said.
Family members have spoken with the young woman recently, she said, but they are worried about her remaining in Europe with Crow. Lagniappe has decided not to release the young woman’s name due an ongoing criminal investigation and the potential of her being named a victim.
Hernandez said the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are working together to investigate Crow’s influence on the young woman, and possibly others.
“We believe there are numerous other girls,” she said.
Lagniappe reported Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said the 18-year-old McGill Toolen Catholic High School graduate has not returned to Mobile yet because she is “in love” with Crow, the former parochial vicar of Corpus Christi Catholic Church who the Archdiocese of Mobile defrocked on July 26 after the pair left the country.
“I have no doubt, based on what I have read and been briefed on, Crow has been grooming her for some time,” Burch said.
Parents told Lagniappe they complained to the Archdiocese about Crow since he became a priest in 2021. Church leaders even told Crow to stay away from another young woman within the last several months, Burch said. But the Archdiocese did not fully act on parents’ and students’ concerns until Crow left Mobile for Europe with the young woman.
Sources said Crow may have gone to Europe to perform an exorcism on the young woman at San Sebastian de Garabandal, a remote village in Spain’s hills where some schoolgirls saw apparitions of the Virgin Mary in the 1960s. Crow studied demonology and exorcisms in Rome before being ordained, and a video posted to YouTube in May shows him lecturing about the Garabandal story.
While administrators at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School said Crow never technically worked on campus, the school’s website once said Crow was available for confession on Fridays. Former students said Crow spoke to them in religion classes, often screaming at them about demons. One former student said Crow tried to exorcize a demon from her during a routine confession.
Students and parents also said Crow accompanied McGill students on trips to Guatemala and Rome. Whether the school or another entity sponsored those trips has not been confirmed. One parent, who requested anonymity, said Crow performed exorcisms within view of students who were mostly underage. They said the Archdiocese did not respond when they called expressing their concern, and Crow was still allowed to be around children.
Another parent said Crow convinced their child to leave home because demons controlled it, and “brainwashed” their child into standing with him during exorcisms. This parent said their child has not returned home since.
MCSO investigators are still working the case, interviewing former students and parents for evidence Crow influenced the young woman, and possibly others, Burch said. A spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s Office said their investigation is ongoing as well.
Burch said the Archdiocese has “so far” cooperated with the investigation.
