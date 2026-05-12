Family Dollar on Navco Road robbed BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email May 12, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man is being sought for allegedly robbing a Family Dollar Monday night on Navco Road. The Mobile Police Department (MPD) issued a statement Tuesday morning saying officers responded to the store, located at 1354 Navco Road near North Mcvay Drive, at about 8 p.m. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm“&A@? 2CC:G2=[ @77:46CD 5:D4@G6C65 2 >2=6 DF3;64E C@3365 E96 DE@C6 2E 8F?A@:?E 2 D9@CE E:>6 62C=:6C] %9:D C6>2:?D 2? 24E:G6 :?G6DE:82E:@?[” |!s D2:5] k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQmq=2<6 qC@H?[ 2 DA@<6DA6CD@? 7@C E96 286?4J[ E@=5 {28?:2AA6 E96 2==6865 C@336C =67E E96 DE@C6 H:E9 2? F?<?@H? 2>@F?E @7 42D9] }@ @?6 H2D :?;FC65 5FC:?8 E96 :?4:56?E]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmp?J@?6 H:E9 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96 D9@@E:?8 D9@F=5 4@?E24E |!s 2E ad`\a_g\fa``] p?@?J>@FD E:AD 42? 2=D@ 36 DF3>:EE65 G:2 E6IE 2E gcc\ad`\_ecc]k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blotter Crime Crimes Social Conflict Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Presenting the 2026 Nappie Awards Finalists ‘Cowboy' Bob Clark, fearless defender, rides off at 83 Here’s why it matters Insurance move will save county millions Opinions differ on Mobile’s ‘wildfire’ economy Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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