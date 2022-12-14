Though Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack said the allegations that corrections officers violently assaulted federal pretrial inmate Daniel Conner at the Baldwin County Corrections Center over the summer are “unfounded,” Sue Kawaja maintains her fiancé was abused and said the fight for justice is not over.
Kawaja and Conner’s father, Fred, attended the Baldwin County Commission meeting in Bay Minette on Dec. 5 to appeal their case to commissioners.
“We’ve been given the run-around,” Kawaja said. “We went to Internal Affairs to try to get something done. All of the assailants are still working there [at the Baldwin County Corrections Center].”
She told them Conner was awaiting trial at the Bay Minette facility on May 12 when corrections officers and members of the Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) allegedly “pulled [him] out of his cell and were already at the ready and commenced assaulting him” for either filing a grievance or speaking about corrections employees to her over the phone.
Because letters to the governor and the attorney general have not resulted in action and neither she nor Fred have heard anything from the Sheriff’s Office, Kawaja said, they appeared before the commission because they understood “the commission here is in charge of the Sheriff’s Office and anything that happens with them.”
District 4 Commissioner and Chairman Charles “Skip” Gruber answered the commission does not govern the sheriff; he is elected independently of them and the commission is only responsible for providing facilities and funding.
Fred took the lectern and asked Gruber to whom the sheriff answers if not the commission.
“To the public,” Gruber replied. “We have no control whatsoever over the sheriff.”
Commission attorney Brad Hicks added the commission “is a totally civil government organization that runs the business of the county” and has “nothing to do with law enforcement.”
“We don’t know who would discipline the sheriff,” Hicks said. “That’s not really our job.”
Fred said after the meeting he understood that state law says county commissions serve as administrators of the county’s law enforcement.
“You would think them being the governing power over this county [they] could at least get involved and get something done,” Fred said. “They sat right in there and said they fund him, then they got power over him.”
Kawaja said federal marshals transferred Conner to a facility in Conecuh County after the alleged assault. Unsanitary conditions there forced another transfer to Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office Detention Center in Louisiana, where Conner remains incarcerated today for drug violations during parole.
Hearing similar stories of abuse within the Bay Minette jail and around Alabama inspired Kawaja and Fred to become activists for all victims of violence caused by corrections officers.
Wearing green shirts that say “Justice for Daniel and all victims,” they and others have staged protests outside the Baldwin County Corrections Center, like the one Lagniappe previously reported about in October.
Kawaja said their efforts have all been about righting the wrong they believe officers did to Conner while he was in Bay Minette and getting medical attention for the injuries he sustained months ago.
“None of the people that have done this to him have been reprimanded for their actions,” she said. “They’re still in there doing it. They’re still in there doing it to people, and nothing’s changed. We have to live by a certain standard of law; why don’t they? They’re not above that law.”
Sheriff Mack told Lagniappe his office takes claims of abuse seriously and launched an internal review into Conner’s case over the summer. Because Conner was a federal inmate, the Department of Justice launched its own investigation, too.
“Both investigations were done on the allegation of excessive force in violation of policy, and both investigations concluded that those allegations were unfounded,” Mack said in a phone interview Dec. 8.
The same video Kawaja and Fred said captured corrections officers attacking Conner helped Baldwin County and federal investigators reach their conclusions, Mack said, along with interviews with corrections officers believed to have been involved. He did not elaborate on whether testimony from other inmates was included in the process.
Mack said Conner was referred to the center’s medical facility before he left for Conecuh County. Though he did not reveal specifics, he said the medical findings factored into the investigations’ results.
There are no other investigations into allegations of abuse by Baldwin County corrections officers at this time, Mack said, and a special investigator he assigned communicated with Kawaja and Fred about the case.
“We did our part,” Mack concluded. “We take these things very seriously, but at this time on this particular case, as far as we’re concerned on this particular case, it’s closed.”
The Department of Justice did not respond when Lagniappe asked for a copy of the federal investigation.
Kawaja told Lagniappe on Monday she received confirmation from Conner’s lawyer that he will finally receive hospital care in Louisiana.
She held that no one has contacted her or Fred on the progress of the internal and federal investigations, and the only interactions they had with Baldwin County’s investigator were the three times they walked into his office.
There is no way, Kawaja said, investigators looked at the video and ruled their claims of abuse were unfounded. She and Fred want the Sheriff’s Office to release the film because it tells the whole story of the violence they say Conner experienced.
“We even have federal marshals who saw it and said [we] have a case,” she said. “They beat a man down for no reason. They beat a man.”
