The mother of a man killed in a confrontation with police cried in the Mobile council chambers after asking the city to release body camera footage of the incident.
Christine Dallas is the mother of Jawan Dallas who died following an encounter with law enforcement in Theodore where he was shot twice with a stun gun.
“He should not be dead over an ID that he did not have,” she said. “We need to know what happened that night.
Christine Dallas called her son a “good guy” who was the centerpiece of the family. She said he was nowhere near where a “burglary or trespassing” occurred, which was being investigated by Mobile Police at the Carol Plantation Mobile Home Park on Carol Plantation Road.
Upon arrival, officers encountered two individuals, one of whom was Jawan Dallas. Police have said he tried to flee and a physical struggle ensued.
Officers discharged a stun gun and Jawan Dallas experienced a “medical emergency.” He died later at a local hospital.
Jawan Dallas’ former boss also spoke to the council about releasing body camera footage. Sylvester Cheatham said Jawan Dallas, who he called “Jay” used to work for him painting houses. The young man’s character shined through when Cheatham stopped working due to a cancer and heart disease diagnosis, he said.
“When I got sick, he came to my house daily to see if I needed anything; to see if my wife needed anything,” he said. “Jay was a compassionate young man.”
Cheatham asked the council and city to give the family peace.
“Put yourselves in the [parents’] shoes,” he said. “Wouldn’t you desire … answers and peace of mind? She just wants to know to give herself peace. She just wants a solid view to give her peace.”
City attorney Ricardo Woods told those in attendance the city could not release the footage until the grand jury in the case makes a decision on charges. Once the investigation is over, Woods said, the city would share the footage with the family and their attorneys.
Even when a new Alabama law on body camera footage takes effect Sept. 1, it still allows for agencies and cities to withhold the video release if there’s an ongoing investigation. Woods said the new law is almost identical to the city’s body camera policy.
The demands from the Dallas family impacted councilors at the meeting. District 2 City Councilman William Carroll said the incident is just one in a string of problems causing a lack of trust among those in Mobile’s Black community. He pleaded with city leaders to find a way to release the body camera footage.
“If that were your child wouldn’t you want to know too?” he said. “There has to be a way. If it was my child, I’d be spitting on your door right now.”
Robert Clopton, president of the local NAACP branch said the issue was about “transparency and accountability.”
“If something has been done in error or accidentally, then show the video,” he said.
Council President C.J. Small and District 1 Councilman Cory Penn told the Dallas family and supporters to reach out to local members of the Legislature in order to change the law governing body camera footage.
“I feel the pain of this mother,” Small said. “If it was my child, I would want to know too.”
